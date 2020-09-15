Currents

Cherokee Nation Distributes Over 13,000 Ready-Made Meals as Part of COVID-19 Response Effort

Details By Native News Online Staff September 15, 2020

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — After many senior nutrition sites were temporarily closed to avoid the spread of COVID-19, the Cherokee Nation stepped up its efforts to feed Cherokee elders.

So far, more than 13,000 ready-made meals have been distributed to Cherokee elders in the Cherokee Nation’s service area in northeastern Oklahoma. In order to provide nutritious meals, the Cherokee Nation partnered with Hunger Free Oklahoma, a nonprofit organization based out of Tulsa, Okla., to provide restaurant-quality meals to Cherokee elders who typically depend on senior nutrition centers to get their daily meals.

Funding for the elder meals came from the Cherokee Nation’s COVID-19 Respond, Recover and Rebuild spending plan announced by Cherokee Nation’s Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. in May.

The ready-made meals are just one portion of the Cherokee Nation’s largest emergency food distribution in Cherokee history, carried out to help elderly and disabled Cherokees have food security as they stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many of our everyday routines to come to a halt, and this can’t be said more for our elders who rely on our meal services through our senior nutrition program,” Deputy Chief Bryan Warner said. “As an alternative, we are providing ready-made meals that can be safely picked up at one of our senior nutrition centers throughout the Cherokee Nation. Putting our elders first is always our top priority at Cherokee Nation, and with our COVID-19 Respond, Recover and Rebuild plan, we are able to do even more to help our elders and ensure they get the nutritious meals they need.”

Each week, a chef from the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma creates a menu with the nutritional needs of senior citizens in mind.

The meals are prepared by the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, flash-frozen and then distributed to Cherokee Nation-affiliated senior nutrition centers throughout the tribe’s 14-county reservation. The pre-made meals are delivered in new refrigerated trucks that were purchased with a portion of the tribe’s CARES Act funding.

At distribution, each elder receives five meals for the week. Each contains a well-balanced nutritious meal and can be either reheated in a microwave or in an oven.

“The meals offered at our senior nutrition centers are a lifeline for our Cherokee elders who are homebound or who are not able to cook anymore. So, when our sites had to close their doors in an effort to keep our elders safe during COVID-19, many lost their weekly resource for lunch or dinner,” Chief of Staff Todd Enlow commented. “With the COVID-19 Respond, Recover and Rebuild funding, we are able to make sure our elders continue to safely receive their daily meals. Our sites are set up with a drive-through style distribution, which is meant to provide them meals in a way that is contactless.”

Elders who participated in the tribe’s senior nutrition program prior to the COVID-19 pandemic are being contacted by senior nutrition staff to set up a day and time to pick up their meals each week.

Elders who are currently not participants of the tribe’s senior nutrition program can still sign up to receive meals. Eligible participants must be a Cherokee Nation citizen age 50 or older, and live within the Cherokee Nation’s 14-county reservation boundaries.

Elders who would like to receive the ready-made meals can call 918-453-5000 extensions 3907, 5337 or 5627, before 12 p.m. on Fridays to participate in the following week’s distribution.

Home deliveries are limited at this time. If an elder is unable to pick up their meals, they are encouraged to request a family member or neighbor to pick up the meals for them. If an elder is unable to designate someone to pick up their meals, they can call the numbers provided above and a staff member will locate someone to make the delivery.

Elder meals can be picked up at one of the following senior nutrition centers:

Porum Senior Center, located at Wheeler Estates, Quapaw Street

Marble City Senior Center, located at Marble City Community Center, 711 N. Main Belfonte Senior Center, located at 474894 State Hwy 1010 in Muldrow

Kenwood Senior Center, located at Kenwood Community Building, 1147 Country Road 487 in Salina

Evening Shade Senior Center, located at Evening Shade Community Center, 453929 E. 995 Road in Vian

Oaks Senior Center, located at 324 E. Cherokee

Spavinaw Senior Center, located at 125 S. Main

Wisdom Keepers, located at 1286 W. Fourth Street in Tahlequah

Greasy Senior Center, located at Greasy Community Center, 467505 E. 932 Road in Bunch

Tsa-La-Gi Senior Center, located 406 E. Ruth #530 in Sallisaw

Dry Creek Senior Center, located at Dry Creek Community Center, 30402 S. 584 Road in Bunch

Caney/Tailholt Senior Center, located at 26229 E. 813 Road in Welling

Nowata Senior Center, located at 1018 Lenape Drive

Foyil Senior Center, located at Foyil Community Center, 17278 4th Street in Claremore

