AIANTA Seeks International Travelers to Visit Indian Country at Conference

Details By Native News Online Staff June 23, 2025

The American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA) returned to the U.S. Travel Association’s IPW 2025 in Chicago, Illinois, June 14–18, spotlighting the rich cultural diversity of Indigenous communities across the United States. As a prominent exhibitor at the leading international travel trade show, AIANTA significantly increased global awareness of authentic Indigenous tourism, building vital partnerships and advancing economic opportunities for Native Nations.

IPW, the premier inbound travel marketplace, connects U.S. travel suppliers with international buyers and media, generating more than $5.7 billion in future travel. It serves as a key platform to promote the U.S. as a top global travel destination and to strengthen business relationships worldwide.

To support the continued growth of the $11.6 billion Indigenous tourism sector, AIANTA featured several major initiatives at IPW, including:

Top 10 Indigenous Experiences of 2025 , a curated list highlighting exceptional cultural tourism offerings.

NativeAmerica.travel , AIANTA’s signature travel site and booking platform.

American Indians and Route 66 Travel Guide , celebrating the upcoming centennial of Route 66.

Travel Guide to Tribes Along the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail, the first guide to showcase tribal sites and stories along the Anza Trail in Arizona and California.

“Our participation in IPW is vital for connecting Indigenous tourism businesses with global travel buyers and sharing the stories of Native communities with the world,” said Sherry L. Rupert (Paiute/Washoe), CEO of AIANTA. “Today’s travelers seek immersive, meaningful experiences, and Indigenous tourism offers just that. The connections we make here directly support economic development and cultural preservation for Native Nations.”

With more than 5,700 attendees, including international and domestic buyers and media, AIANTA proudly hosted Indigenous exhibitors from across the country at its shared booth and Destination Native America Plaza (formerly Tribal Row). Exhibitors received enhanced visibility and support through pre-show training, marketing collaboration, and cross-promotional efforts.

This year’s AIANTA participants included:

Nevada’s Indian Territory (Booth Partner)

Tsé Bíghanílíní Tours (Booth Partner)

Antelope Valley Canyon Tours (Destination Native America Plaza)

Alaska Native Heritage Center (with Visit Anchorage)

Chickasaw Country

Grand Canyon West

Navajo Nation Hospitality Enterprise

Pearl River Resort (with Visit Mississippi)

According to the Economic Impact of U.S. Indigenous Tourism Businesses Report, produced by AIANTA and SMS Research, Native-owned hospitality businesses contribute $11.6 billion annually to the U.S. tourism economy. Events like IPW are critical in sustaining that momentum and ensuring Indigenous communities have a voice—and a presence—on the global travel stage.

