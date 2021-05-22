After Making Racists Statement about Native Americans, Rick Santorum Fired by CNN

ATLANTA — CNN fired Rick Santorum, its conservative senior political correspondent, almost a month after the former Pennsylvania U.S. senator and twice failed presidential candidate made disparaging comments about Native Americans at an event on April 23 at a Young America's Foundation event.

At the event Santorum said the country was set up based on Judeo-Christian principles, and that White settlers “birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” and that, “I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.” A video emerged days later that was shared thousands of time on social media platforms.

His comments drew the ire of Native Americans across Indian Country. Many Native Americans called for his immediate firing; including in an op-ed on Native News Online.

“Rick Santorum is an unhinged and embarrassing racist who disgraces CNN and any other media company that provides him a platform,” National Congress of Americans Indians (NCAI) President Fawn Sharp wrote in a statement published by Native News Online late last month.

After hearing about the push back from Native Americans and even some CNN anchors who would not allow him on their programs, Santorum said his words were taken out of context. He never apologized for his remarks.

