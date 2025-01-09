Yo-Yo Ma Joins Wabanaki Podcast to Explore Music’s Role in Healing and Connection

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff January 09, 2025

On February 11, 2025, a podcast produced and hosted by Wabanaki Public Health & Wellness, Aunties on Air … and Some Uncles Too, will release a special episode featuring world-renowned cellist and songwriter Yo-Yo Ma.







The episode, titled For the Love of Music: Listening with our Hearts & Healing Through Music, explores the power of music as a universal language, its role in connection, and its ability to celebrate culture and healing. It will be released on all major podcast platforms.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Co-CEO of Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness Lisa Sockabasin (Passamaquoddy Tribe at Motahkomikuk) and Lauren Stevens (Passamaquoddy Tribe at Motahkomikuk) hosted the episode and led the discussion with Ma, diving into how music transcends cultural boundaries and creates a sense of unity and belonging.

Ma, an award-winning musician and cultural advocate, has long used his platform to highlight the importance of connection through music. With 18 Grammy Awards and a career that spans decades, he is widely recognized not only for his artistry but for his dedication to fostering cultural exchange and supporting Indigenous peoples through organizations like Nia Tero and the Silkroad collective.

Aunties on Air… and Some Uncles Too launched in July 2024 to amplify Wabanaki voices. The podcast has become a platform for Indigenous voices, tackling the erasure and marginalization that Native communities have faced for generations. Through humor, heartfelt dialogue, and sometimes tears, it offers what the hosts call “good medicine.”

The upcoming episode, part of the For the Love of… series, promises to be a highlight for both long-time listeners and newcomers. In addition to its focus on music, the series will explore other themes tied to love and connection.

The episode with Yo-Yo Ma will be available on February 11, 2025, on all major podcast platforms. Listeners can look forward to an intimate and heartfelt conversation that showcases the intersection of music, culture, and healing.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Right now, your support goes twice as far. Thanks to a generous $35,000 matching fund, every dollar you give during December 2024 will be doubled to protect sovereignty and amplify Native voices. No paywalls. No corporate owners. Just independent, Indigenous journalism. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter