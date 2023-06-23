What’s Here’s What’s Going on in Indian Country, June 24 —July 8

Details By Native News Online Staff June 23, 2023

This week and next in Indian Country, there is an abundance of celebrations, powwows, and festivals that celebrate the colorful culture of Native people.

Consider traveling to Detroit for the Indigenous Diversity Celebration, or joining a Seneca Elder for a nature walk at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge.

Here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Native American Indigenous Diversity Celebration

June 19 - 24, 2023, 4 - 9 pm

Detroit, MI

The Urban Ndn Connection & the Grandmothers' Lodge invites all people of all ages, races, cultural and spiritual backgrounds to three days celebrating Native American Indigenous Diversity. There will be six days of events. For more information and further details please send DM or email [email protected].

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge Native-led Walk

July 8, 2023, 1 - 3 pm

Basom, NY

Join Marv Jacobs, Seneca Elder and Volunteer Naturalist for an afternoon of indigenous storytelling and medicinal plant knowledge while taking a stroll through the Headquarters Trail. This trail will wind through grassland, forest habitat, and marshland with a variety of wildlife to be seen and heard.

22nd Annual Miami Nation Pow Wow

June 23-24

Miami, OK

Hosted by the Miami Nation, this powwow will feature dancing competitions. As a spectator, you will have the opportunity to experience competition dancing, the Tiny Tot exhibition, arts and crafts, and Indigenous cuisine.

63rd Annual Eastern Shoshone Indian Days Pow Wow

June 23-25

Fort Washakie, WY

Come celebrate Wyoming’s largest powwow, which includes an Indian rodeo and relay races. There will be Indian games on Saturday at 9 a.m, and a parade to follow shortly after.

32nd Annual California Indian Basketweavers Association Gathering

June 30-July 2

Middletown, CA

Guests will learn to weave while honoring elders.The program format will include six intergenerational basket weaving workshops and two panel presentations with master level, elder basketweavers.

A Path to Healing 2nd Annual Sandoval & Family Gourd Dance & Competition Pow Wow

June 23-24

Church Rock, NM

This powwow will feature dancers and singers. As a spectator, you will have the opportunity to experience Native dancing and singing all while enjoying Native cuisine.

Native American History

June 24, 3pm

Fairview, TN

Join Timberland Park Staff for a fun activity to learn about Native American History and have a chance to throw an Atl, which was used for hunting!

Sugar Run Powwow

June 24-25

Sanbornton, NH

Kick off your summer with dance and healing drums. Sugar run is an opportunity to join in on all the festivities. As a spectator you will experience a full weekend of healing drums, dancing, shopping at vendors and craftsmen.

Oneida Pow Wow

June 30-July 2

Oneida, WI

This powwow is a gathering for all nations to come together and native dancers will showcase their styles of dancing. Enjoy drums, dancing, crafts from vendors, and amazing cuisine.

Lunch and Learn

June 27, 4 pm

Fort Mill, SC

Come join for a lunch and learn. You will learn about Native American culture, pottery, and traditions with Dr. Stephen Criswell.

Indigenous Wisdom Gathering

June 26, 9 am

Eagle, CO

Come to welcome the Riders with a drum ceremony as they arrive from four Directions and stay for Tipt Raising, Native vendors, cultural presentations, Gen7 youth events and intimate dialogues across generations and cultures.

