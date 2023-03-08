WATCH: Native Bidaské with ‘Prey’ Producer Jhane Myers (Blackfeet & Comanche)

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff March 08, 2023

On the most recent episode of Native Bidaské (Spotlight), Native News Online Publisher and Editor Levi Rickert welcomed Emmy award-winning filmmaker Jhane Myers (Blackfeet & Comanche), who spoke about the success of her recent feature film, “Prey.”

The movie — a prequel to the hit Predator movie series — features an Indigenous heroine and was filmed in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As lead creative producer, Myers was on the set to ensure the authenticity of Native culture depicted in the film.

“It's really important because we're telling our own stories,” Myeers said. “People don't see us in that way. Because usually the story was made, maybe, in somebody's mind, and it's a fantasy, and it's not doesn't have that degree of authenticity. And I always say that ‘Prey’ gets an ‘A’ for authenticity, because we had so many authentic things, even though it was a Predator movie.”

Prey was recently nominated for a Producers Guild Award, a Critics Choice Award and won a Golden Reel Award for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Myers also discussed working on “LaDonna Harris: Indian 101” and PBS American Masters 2019 feature on Pulitzer prize winner N. Scott Momaday, “Words from a Bear.”

Myer’s other filmmaking includes working on “1883” (Paramount); “The Wilds” (Amazon); “Monsters of God” (Plan B/TNT); “Magnificent Seven” (MGM/Columbia Pictures); “Wind River” (Weinstein Co.); “The Lone Ranger” (Disney/Jerry Bruckheimer Films); and “Apocalypto” (Icon Ent./Touchstone).

Watch the full interview below.

More Stories Like This

12 years of Native News This month, we celebrate our 12th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter