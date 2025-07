United Indians of All Tribes Foundation Celebrates Record-Breaking 36th Annual Seafair Indian Days Powwow

Details By Native News Online Staff July 21, 2025

The United Indians of All Tribes Foundation (UIATF) proudly announces the successful conclusion of its 36th Annual Seafair Indian Days Powwow, held July 18–20, 2025, at the iconic Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center. This year’s event was one of the most highly attended in Powwow history, drawing over 20,000 attendees and featuring more than 300 dancers representing tribes from across the United States and Canada.

For more than three decades, the Seafair Indian Days Powwow has been a powerful celebration of Indigenous culture and community. Hosted annually by UIATF, the three-day gathering brings together people of all backgrounds to honor Native traditions through dance, music, food, and art. It serves as a meaningful space for cultural exchange, allyship, and unity.

Guests enjoyed a vibrant array of experiences, including traditional foods, handmade Native jewelry, and mesmerizing Powwow performances. A particularly moving highlight of the weekend was a special event honoring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women & Relatives (MMIWR), sponsored by Oscar-nominated actress Lily Gladstone. This segment raised both awareness and funds to support affected families and bring attention to the ongoing crisis.

"This year's Powwow was an incredible event, powerfully showcasing the vibrant, enduring strength of Native cultures," said Michael Tulee, Chief Executive Officer of UIATF. "We're immensely grateful to everyone who joined us and helped make this event an unforgettable success. The overwhelming turnout truly highlights the growing community and appreciation for Indigenous traditions in our region. We're already looking forward to next year's celebration!

