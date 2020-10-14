Arts & Entertainment

Two More Major Native Art Markets Pivot Online

Details By Tamara Ikenberg October 14, 2020

The 2021 Heard Museum Guild Indian Fair, along with the 2020 Cherokee Art Market, will both be held online, according to recent announcements.

The Heard Museum Indian Guild and Fair will take place March 5-7, 2021, and the Cherokee Art Market will be held Dec. 7-21, 2020.

This year’s Heard fair during the first week of March was the last major Native art market to take place in person, and over 650 artists representing more than 100 tribes across the U.S. and Canada participated.

Next year’s virtual version will include artist interviews, demonstrations, performances and a juried competition.

For more information, and to register to participate, click here.

The Cherokee Art Market was originally scheduled to run Oct. 10-11 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. It was cancelled at the end of July before organizers decided to pivot online.

“With many art markets being forced to cancel this year, we wanted to develop a concept that would allow us to continue our annual celebration of Native American art and provide an opportunity for artists to safely sell their works,” Travis Owens, director of Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism said in a press release. “We hope the virtual market will expand the reach and visibility of these artists.”

The virtual market will feature live demonstrations and more opportunities for shoppers to interact with artists.

For updates and more information about the online Cherokee Art Market, visit www.CherokeeArtMarket.com.

