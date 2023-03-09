Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Set to Celebrate 25th Annual Powwow May 20 & 21

Details By Native News Online Staff March 09, 2023

After a three year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana will host its 25th Annual Powwow May 20 – 21, 2023 on the Tunica-Biloxi Reservation in Marksville, Louisiana.

“While the annual powwow serves as a much-needed homecoming for Tunica-Biloxi citizens throughout the nation, the upcoming 25th-anniversary celebration is especially important after being separated by time and pandemic for the past three years,” Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite said. “The year’s celebration is a reminder of our fellowship with other Native American Tribes and the importance of honoring our native cultures while our reach continues to grow nationwide.”

This year’s powwow is a celebration of community resilience in times of difficulty brought on by the recent pandemic and the perseverance of the Tribe. A press release announcing the powwow says even during the pandemic, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe saw great victories, including reclaiming ancestral burial grounds in central Louisiana and expanding internet and broadband access within the reservation.

Additionally, members of Tribal leadership were selected to serve on numerous federally-appointed boards and committees with the hopes of amplifying the Tunica-Biloxi mission, and the goals of Indian Country nationwide.

The powwow is open to the general public. Various regional Indigenous tribes will celebrate culture through vibrant craft displays, music performances, dance presentations and cultural exhibits. An assortment of interactive events and live performances throughout the weekend aims to highlight the history and traditions of the Tribe.

Featured performances and events include the Tunica-Biloxi Singers and Legend Keepers, Native American dance and drum (singing) contests and special performances by Swamp Water and native flutist, Hawk Henries. The event will also feature food and craft vendors.

Additionally, the Tribe will hold an Education Day on Friday, May 19, ahead of the powwow. The event will include two sessions at the Chief Joseph Alcide Pierite Pow Wow Grounds at 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Area children and school groups are invited to attend and discover the diverse and vibrant traditions of Native Americans from across the U.S. For more information, contact Elisabeth Pierite-Mora ([email protected]).

For more information on the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, visit https://www.tunicabiloxi.org/.

