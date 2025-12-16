Rob Reiner's Final Work as Producer Appears to Address MMIP Crisis

Details By Elyse Wild December 16, 2025

Late Hollywood icon Rob Reiner's final project was” Wind River: Rising,” a sequel to Taylor Sheridan’s 2017 film set on the Wind River reservation in Wyoming. The film, which Reiner served as an executive producer on, is in post-production and has no set release date, according to IMDB.

The film appears to touch on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples (MMIP), a crisis characterized by the high number of cold cases of missing or murdered people in Native communities. Its credits list Native American and First Nation actors, including Joshua Odjick, Gil Birmingham, Kali Reis, and Martin Sensmeier.

Reiner, 78, and his wife Michelle Singer, 68, were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood, Calif., home on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. Their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested on Sunday afternoon in connection with their deaths.

Reiner was a director, actor, writer and producer with hundreds of credits to his name. His films include “Spinal Tap” (1984), “Stand By Me” (1986), and “When Harry Met Sally” (1989). “Wind River: Rising” was his first foray into films depicting issues in Indian Country.

