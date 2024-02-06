Designer Line Up for Indigenous Fashion Week Announced

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg February 06, 2024

The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) announced the designer line-up for the first-ever American-produced Indigenous Fashion Week which will take place in Santa Fe, New Mexico.





The event is set to take place from May 2 to 5 and will feature Native American and Indigenous Canadian designers who aim to shine a spotlight on their unique fashion narratives and celebrate the rich diversity in Indigenous cultures.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The line up of Native American and Indigenous Canadian designers include:

Carrie Wood "chizhii"

Dehmin Cleland

Himikalas Pamela Baker of T.O.C Legends

House of Sutai by Peshawn Bread

Justin Jacob Louis

Lesley Hampton

Loren Aragon of Towering Stone

Maria Hupfield

Orlando Dugi

Patricia Michaels

Qaulluq

Randy Leigh Barton

Victoria's Arctic Fashion

Additional designers and special guests will be revealed in the next few months on SNFW’s Instagram account.

The event will commence with a media launch at the New Mexico Governor’s Mansion on May 2, 2024. The following day, a fashion mini-symposium will be held at a location that is yet to be determined, where panel discussions will range over topics such as “Why Native American Fashion Matters?” and a “Designer-Focused Fashion Hub”.

The weekend will bring mainstage fashion shows, trunk shows, and brand activations. These brand activation spaces will provide opportunities for organizations to engage with diverse communities and enhance their visibility in the fashion industry.

Tickets will be available to purchase in March 2024. The SWAIA is currently offering sponsorship opportunities and activation spaces.

Since SWAIA launched its Indigenous Fashion Show in 2014, its shows have grown tremendously. It is now a highlight of the Santa Fe Indian Market, the largest American Indian arts festival in the world, attracting Indigenous fashion designers from all over North America.

Designers for that monumental day were Orlando Dugi, Sho Sho Esquiro, Jamie Okuma and Bethany Yellowtail. The late World Championship Hoop Dancer, Nakotah LaRance, opened the show, performing with the DJ playing A Tribe Called Red in the background.

“Santa Fe Indian Market has always been about showcasing and making sure our artists have that same voice and that includes fashion. That is a really important voice to me because that’s representation and that’s something our cultures have struggled with and have been invisible for so many years,” SWAIA Executive Director Jamie Schulze told reporter Darren Thompson in a previously published article by Native News Online.

“It is important for us to come out as the creatives that we have always been historically, not only through our jewelry, our sculpture, and these amazing art pieces, but what we wore,” Schultz said.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter