The Poeh Cultural Center at Pueblo of Pojoaque is Awarded $100,000 from New Mexico Creative Industries

Details By Native News Online Staff October 17, 2023

The Poeh Cultural Center at Pueblo of Pojoaque has received a $100,000 grant from the New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD). Funding comes from the inaugural Creative Industries Grant that was appropriated by the New Mexico Legisture during its 2023 session.

With the grant funds, the Poeh Cultural Center will lead an "Answers Are Indigenous Project" that aims to engage more artists and entrepreneurs to sell and/or consign their work with local year-round and seasonal sales venues. Artists will also receive entrepreneurial training to build or enhance the business skills and resources participating in the project. The initiative will help preserve cultural heritage and promote the growth of creative industries for the Poeh’s Pueblo arts program students, Pathways Indigenous Arts Festival artists, and surrounding indigenous entrepreneurs.

“Our 'Answers Are Indigenous Project' is a significant step towards engaging more artists and entrepreneurs. The initiative will work by providing local artists and entrepreneurs with the necessary tools and resources to increase their visibility and sales opportunities,” said Karl Duncan, executive director of the Poeh Cultural Center. “We are grateful to the New Mexico Economic Development Department for their support and look forward to the successful implementation of our project."

The legislation created the Creative Industries Division that is part of the Economic Development Department. A total of $1.8 million will be awarded to 18 projects in 15 communities and three pueblos across New Mexico. These projects aim to stimulate the advancement and economic development of creative industries in local communities and tribes.

EDD Deputy Secretary Jon Clark said in a released statement, "The Creative Industries Grants support projects that demonstrate the potential to make a significant impact on New Mexico's creative industries economy. Following a competitive process, the initiatives were chosen for their creativity and clear commitment to advancing creative industry-based economic development by supporting businesses in creative industries throughout New Mexico."

