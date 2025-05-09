The Autry Museum of the American West 34th Annual American Indian Arts Festival

Details By Native News Online Staff May 09, 2025

The Autry Museum of the American West proudly presents its 34th annual American Indian Arts Festival (AIAF) in Griffith Park, celebrating the vibrant creativity of Native artists from across the country. The festival showcases a stunning array of contemporary and traditional Indigenous art forms, including jewelry, pottery, sculpture, basketry, and beadwork.

This year’s festival invites attendees to experience more than just art—it’s a call to create, connect, and imagine. Through interactive activities, performances, and conversations, the event highlights the rich cultural heritage of Native communities, with a special focus on honoring the often-overlooked contributions of California’s Indigenous peoples.

At the center of this year’s celebration is Northern Chumash artist Leah Mata-Fragua, whose work is featured in the Autry’s exhibitions Human Nature and Reclaiming El Camino: Native Resistance in the Missions and Beyond. The festival continues the museum’s mission to spotlight Native voices and celebrate their enduring presence and influence.

Festival highlights include:

HOPI R2: A Star Wars-inspired creation by Hopi artist Duane Koyawena and engineer Joe Mastroianni, blending pop culture with Indigenous design.

Hands-on printmaking with Tongva artist River Tikwi Garza, where visitors can create linoleum block prints inspired by traditional Tongva designs and his unique artistic style.

Spoken word performances curated by filmmaker Pamela J. Peters (Diné), bringing Indigenous poetry and storytelling into the museum’s galleries.

Traditional and contemporary dance by Terry Goedel and Family, and music by the Wild Horse Singers and Dancers.

Future Generations Zone: A family-friendly space with stories, crafts, and educational activities for kids.

Admission to AIAF includes full access to the Autry Museum’s galleries, featuring acclaimed Native American artists such as Cara Romero (Chemehuevi) and Harry Fonseca (Nisenan Maidu), among others.

Join the celebration of Indigenous art, innovation, and cultural resilience. For event details and the full schedule, visit TheAutry.org/AIAF.

