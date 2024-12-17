SWAIA Announces Dates for 2025 Native Fashion Week

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff December 17, 2024

The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is pleased to announce the return of SWAIA Native Fashion Week (SNFW), celebrating its second annual event, from May 7 through May 11, 2025. Following the success of last year's inaugural event, SNFW will present multiple runway shows, pop-up shops, activation spaces, and fashion panels—designed to spotlight Indigenous creativity, amplify Indigenous voices, and provide networking opportunities for artists and industry professionals.

"This year's Native Fashion Week will invite the community to join us in celebrating Indigenous creativity and innovation," said SWAIA Executive Director Jamie Schulze. "We have also issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a fashion producer to collaborate with SWAIA staff on the event. Interested and qualified applicants are asked to submit their proposals by December 20, 2024."

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The event was made possible through the generous support of the New Mexico Multi-Cultural Foundation, Heritage Hotels, the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the City of Santa Fe, Malouf on the Plaza, N8tive Beauty, and Meow Wolf, along with media partners including Table Magazine New Mexico, Cowboys & Indians, and Native American Art Magazine.

Details on the participating designers and ticketing for the 2025 SNFW will be announced in early 2025. For more information on the upcoming event or to access the Request for Proposal (RFP) for a fashion producer, please visit: [RFP FASHION PRODUCER LINK].

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Right now, your support goes twice as far. Thanks to a generous $35,000 matching fund, every dollar you give during December 2024 will be doubled to protect sovereignty and amplify Native voices. No paywalls. No corporate owners. Just independent, Indigenous journalism. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter