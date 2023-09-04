Special Event Sept. 6th - Hoop Dancing & Fantasy Drone Show at Crazy Horse Memorial

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff September 04, 2023

The Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation is hosting Honoring the Dreamers, a special event, on Tuesday, September 6, 2023 at the Crazy Memorial at Custer, South Dakota that will feature hoop dancing and an evening drone show.

The event is in celebration of Korczak Ziolkowski’s birthday and in remembrance of Crazy Horse’s death. The Crazy Horse Memorial was the dream of Polish American sculptor Korczak Ziółkowski, who was born on September 8, 1908.

A special cultural performance by Tony Duncan and family at 4:30 pm on the Crazy Horse Memorial veranda. The Duncan Family are World Champion Hoop Dancers from the Mesa, Arizona area. Tony Duncan is a five-time World Champion Hoop dancer and performing artist. The 2013 Native American Music Awards Artist of the Year, Tony Duncan has also toured with international pop star, Nelly Furtado. As a child, he learned hoop dancing from his father, and has since passed the tradition on to his children.

Native American veterans will be honored at 8:00 pm on the veranda.

At 8:30pm, 150 drones will take to the sky in a spectacular entertaining performance honoring the Dreamers and all Native Americans. Fantasy Drone Shows, creators of the visual program and drone operators, have flown drone light shows all over the country including Las Vegas, Miami, and Los Angeles. They have a one of a kind show planned for their performance.

For more information, please visit www.crazyhorsememorial.org

More Stories Like This

Native News is free to read. We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter