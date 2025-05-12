"Sitting Bull" Documentary to Air May 27 & 28 on HISTORY Channel

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg May 12, 2025

This month, The HISTORY Channel will debut a two-night documentary event, Sitting Bull, airing May 27 and 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The four-hour film traces the life and legacy of one of the most revered leaders in Native American history, Sitting Bull of the Hunkpapa Lakota.

Narrated by Mo Brings Plenty (Yellowstone) and starring Lakota actor Michael Spears (Dances with Wolves, 1923), the documentary combines reenactments, historical analysis, and Native perspectives to present a fuller, more authentic portrait of the man behind the legend.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

From his early days as a warrior defending his people’s land to his spiritual leadership during some of the most violent chapters of U.S. expansion, Sitting Bull brings history to life through Indigenous eyes.

Executive produced by Appian Way Productions and created in collaboration with Native leaders and organizations including IllumiNative and Creative Native Network, the documentary is part of HISTORY Honors 250, a broader initiative marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Native News Online spoke with Michael Spears (Kul Wičaša Lakota) about stepping into the role of Sitting Bull, what the role meant to him spiritually, the preparation it required, and what it means to bring Lakota history to mainstream audiences in an authentic way.

Editor's Note: This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Tell me a little bit about yourself and how this role came to you.

My name is Michael Spears. I come from the Kul Wičaša, or the Titonwan Lakota, in central South Dakota along the Missouri River. I’ve been acting since I was 11, my first film was Dances with Wolves. I’ve been fortunate to do one or two films a year, and I’m 47 now.

This role came through some friends I’ve worked with before, mainly Larry Pourier. He reached out and asked if I’d be willing to do a screen test. A few weeks later, we were up in Canada shooting Sitting Bull. At the time, I had just wrapped filming 1923 and went straight from that set to this one.

What did stepping into Sitting Bull’s moccasins mean to you personally and spiritually?

It was an incredible honor, and honestly, kind of daunting. Lakota isn’t my first language, and Sitting Bull embodied our Lakota laws and values like wisdom, generosity, prayer, bravery, respect, and forgiveness.

I had to set modern-day me aside. I even went to ceremony and asked permission to take on this role. I didn’t want to assume I could just do it because I’m Lakota.

To me, he’s still alive, in the land, in the people. I tried to embody that. At the time, I was dealing with some medical stuff and doing an elimination diet. I ended up losing about 68 pounds in a month and a half. I stayed on that path through filming and beyond. He lived hungry. He gave a lot away to be a true leader. That mattered to me.

How did being Lakota shape your approach to playing Sitting Bull?

It shaped everything. Being Lakota means being an ally of the Creator and all creation. It’s not just about talking the talk, it’s walking the walk.

Even though Lakota isn’t my first language, I’m a full-time student at Sinte Gleska University working toward my master’s in Lakota Studies. That connection to language, culture, and prayer is foundational. I’m Lakota before anything else, and I carried that into every frame.

What kind of preparation went into this role emotionally, physically, and culturally?

Remaining true to myself and our ways. I worked closely with Nicole Walker, who helped with language and translations. I studied hard to learn my lines and understand their spirit.

Playing Sitting Bull brought my purpose into focus. It reminded me why I do what I do, to be a better father, brother, and leader. This wasn’t just acting; it was living.

What was the experience like working with the cast and crew?

It was fast. We had to travel a lot, and I hit the ground running. Right from 1923, I went to Canada, met the team, got fitted, and jumped into it.

Connecting with the cast was huge. Most weren’t Lakota, many were Cree. I tried to help them connect to the roles, the language, the feeling.

This documentary will reach both Native and non-Native audiences. What do you hope each takes away from it?

I hope it brings truth, especially where history has failed. This story shows Sitting Bull as a full person, a child, a friend, someone with flaws. That humanity is often erased.

Sitting Bull’s image was heavily propagandized. In some places, he was a hero, in others, a “bloodthirsty savage.” This film challenges that. I hope it wakes people up, especially non-Native viewers to the truth we still live.

Our treaties haven’t been honored. Our sacred places like the Black Hills are still under threat.I want people to understand this isn’t just history. It’s happening now. And we’re still here.

How do you see films like this contributing to the broader effort to reclaim Indigenous narratives?

This isn’t just a story of conflict, it’s about being human. It’s about standing up to injustice with courage and sacrifice.

For change to happen, people need to be re-educated. That starts with truth. The buffalo went through a Holocaust with us. And yet, both we and the buffalo came back.

I hope this isn’t just a passing fad. I hope it helps people reflect on where they come from and what they can give back. That we’re all in this together and we all have a role to play in making change.

Do you have any upcoming projects? And what advice would you give young Native people who want to pursue acting or filmmaking?

I’ve got a few projects in the works. As for advice, don’t give up. This industry is feast or famine, especially for Indigenous actors. I came from the rez. I didn’t think I could do this at first.

My dad told me, “You’re going to show them what a real Lakota looks like.” So I did. And so can you.

You don’t have to be in front of the camera, you can direct, write, light, build, design. There are so many ways in. The biggest thing is perseverance. Find your purpose. Be different. And be proud of it.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter