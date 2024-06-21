Here's What's Going On in Indian Country, June 21- June 27

Details By Kaili Berg June 21, 2024

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Native American Art Markets, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.





2024 Eiteljorg Museum Indian Market & Festival

Indianapolis, IN

June 22, 2024

Discover Native cultures through vibrant performances, engaging cultural presentations, and meet-and-greets with talented Native artists. Browse and buy a diverse range of jewelry, pottery, paintings, basketry, and more than 150 artists from across North America. Relish delicious food from popular vendors and, for the first time this year, enjoy Native Hawaiian music by the quartet Hoapili.

Community GONA

Phoenix, AZ

June 22, 2024

This free workshop is open to all community members 15 years & older. You will explore the four cultural components of embracing community & healing: Belonging, Mastery, Interdependence & Generosity. Light breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Summer Solstice Sound of Healing Ceremony

San Diego, CA

June 21, 2024

Join us for a sunset sound bath under the Full Moon in the Marston House garden at Balboa Park. Experience deep relaxation and cellular regeneration through soothing acoustic music featuring crystal singing bowls, gongs, flutes, and more. Relax on blankets or yoga mats in the beautiful outdoor setting.

64th Annual Eastern Shoshone Indian Days Pow Wow 2024

Fort Washakie, WY

June 21, 2024

Join in for a vibrant Powwow celebration honoring Native American culture with drumming and dancing. Enjoy traditional foods, artisan crafts, and storytelling. Everyone is welcome to this immersive cultural experience, celebrating the rich heritage and communal spirit of Indigenous communities.

26th Annual Soaring Spirit Festival & Pow Wow 2024

Stone Creek, ON, Canada

June 21-22, 2024

Join us for our 26th Annual Soaring Spirit Festival & Pow Wow, honouring all our relations and Indigenous Peoples Day. Everyone is welcome to this free and immersive cultural experience, celebrating the rich heritage and communal spirit of Indigenous communities.

27th Annual Peoria Pow Wow 2024

Miami, OK

June 21-23, 2024

Experience some of Green Country's rich Native American heritage during the 27th Annual Peoria Powwow. Make your way to the Buffalo Run Casino & Resort to see a wide array of dancing styles including gourd dancing, straight dancing, grass dancing, and fancy dancing, with cash prizes to be awarded to the best dancers in these and other categories.

Susanville 15th Annual Pow Wow

Susanville, CA

June 21-23, 2024

Join in for a vibrant Powwow celebration honoring Native American culture with drumming and dancing. Enjoy traditional foods, artisan crafts, and storytelling. Everyone is welcome to this immersive cultural experience, celebrating the rich heritage and communal spirit of Indigenous communities.

Welcoming Home the Birds

Idyllwild-Pine Cove, CA

June 21, 2024

Join us for the finale of Native American Arts Festival Week with a Native American Arts Marketplace and mini book fair! This family-friendly event features hands-on activities, Native Foods Taste Testing, food stands, live cultural dances, and more.

Eagle Seeker’s Summer Celebration

Billings, MT

June 26, 2024

Join in for a summer celebration at the Eagle Seeker Community Center! Bring your family for an evening of music, games, and community connection in our parking lot. Enjoy live music, food trucks including Mama Joans & Saul's Pies, door prizes, the Triia art market, dancing, a bean bag tournament, cultural activities, and more. It's a perfect opportunity to meet neighbors, explore local resources, and enjoy a fun-filled summer evening together.

BAAITS Arts Social Gathering

San Francisco, CA

June 27, 2024

Join in to prepare banners and signs for the BAAITS Contingent at the 2024 Trans March! Hosted by BAAITS, this event welcomes everyone to bring their own supplies or use ours. Enjoy food and drinks provided by our community partner, the Native American Health Center, while we get ready to make our voices heard.

A Time of Community & Connection: Native American Drum Circle Worship and Fellowship

Mankato, MN

June 23, 2024

Join the Hubbard House lawn for a special event. Experience worship, learn drum songs, meet neighbors. Worship with a ceremonial Grandfather Drum for all ages and genders. A meal will um to learn about the ancient origins of the atlatl and experience spear-throwing yourself!







