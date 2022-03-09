Seen at The Heard

Last weekend, the place to be seen for the top tier of Indigenous artists was the 64th Annual Heard Museum Guild Indian Fair and Market in Phoenix.

With thousands of collectors and artists flooding the grounds of the Heard Museum, it was a wildly different animal than 2021’s all-online iteration.

Instead of selling in cyberspace, the artists could stand proudly with their work and interact with collectors and colleagues the way it should be.

But is the art market world really back to its pre-pandemic glory?

It depends on who you ask.

“The numbers are really great here,” said Penobscot weaver Theresa Secord. “There have been a lot of collectors showing uo and supporting the artists. It’s going to be a great show."

Yakama and Comanche artist Carmen Selam was still a bit apprehensive about the situation.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s back to normal, but I feel like we’re definitely adapting to the new times,” she said.

Despite the issues presented by the ongoing pandemic, the market was a marvelous swirl of socializing, selling and celebrating.

Native News Online was on hand to capture some snapshots of the acclaimed artists and their stunning work.

Here is a little look at the action and art at one of Indian Country’s premiere events.







