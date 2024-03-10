Robbie Robertson Honored In Memoriam at Academy Awards

March 10, 2024

Accomplished musician Robbie Robertson (Mohawk/Cayuga) received mention at this evening's 96th annual Academy Awards.



Robertson is best known as the lead singer and guitarist in the classic rock group The Band. Rolling Stone magazine ranked him 59th of 100 greatest guitarists of all time.

Robertson composed, produced and performed a number of original scores and songs for movies, including Raging Bull (1980), The King of Comedy (1983), and The Irishman (2019).

This year, Robertson was nominated posthumously for an Oscar for Best Original Score in Martin Scorcese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

Along with being one of the most accomplished musicians of his time, Roberston was a vocal advocate for Leonard Peltier.

He was acknowledged in this year's In Memorium segment of the Oscars ceremony featuring film industry talents who passed away in the nominating year.

He walked on on August 29, 2023.

