"Reservation Dogs" to be Specially Featured at South by Southwest® 2024

Details By Native News Online Staff January 16, 2024

Hit FX series "Reservation Dogs" will have its own featured session at this year's South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference in Austin, Texas.





The festival has been held annually for 36+ years and brings together innovators in technology, film and television, music, education, and culture. It is hailed as one of the most attended and influential popular culture events. This year's festival takes place from March 8 — 16.

The featured session is titled "FX's Reservation Dogs: Indigenous Storytelling Without Bounds" and will bring together series's co-creator/EP/writer/director Sterlin Harjoco; director Danis Goulet, actor/writer/director Devery Jacobs; actor D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai; and CEO of the Indigenous Screen Office Kerry Swanson. The group will discuss how a global community of Indigenous storytellers is breaking through with distinctly Indigenous ways of telling stories on screen, signaling an exciting new era for the industry.

The series followed the lives of four Native American teenagers living in rural Oklahoma, first premiered in 2021 and was an immediate hit among critics and audiences alike. TIME Magazine namedReservation Dogs the best television show of 2023, along with Succession. Hollywood Reporter critics named "Reservation Dogs" its No.6 pick on the best television shows of the 21st century (so far). The New York Times called the series a "coming-of-all-ages masterpiece."

For more information the Reservation Dog's Featured Session at SXSW® 2024, click here.

