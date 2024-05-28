Remembering Our Sisters Fellows 2024 Announced

Details By Native News Online Staff May 28, 2024

The Center for Native American Youth (CNAY) last week announced the 2024 cohort of the Remembering Our Sisters Fellowship, which supports individuals with a demonstrated commitment to raising awareness about the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit (MMIWG2S+) epidemic.

The 2024 Remembering Our Sisters Fellows are Sage Chief (Oglala Lakota and Diné); McKaylin Peters (Menominee Nation); Linaly Miyamoto (Coast Salish Cowichan); MarLynn Cloud (Apsáalooke Nation); Christina Kaltsukis, (Yakama); and Summer Wildbill from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

Throughout the Fellowship, participants will receive stipends, technical assistance, mentorship, peer-to-peer learning opportunities, and a platform to share their projects. Throughout six months, fellows will create digital art and digital storytelling projects that bring attention and awareness to this critical issue.

"We are honored to welcome the 2024 Remembering Our Sisters Fellows into our CNAY family," Cheyenne Brady, Associate Director of Youth Programs, said in a press release. "By uplifting their voices through the arts, these young leaders are fueling the powerful and relentless movement that is working to protect our Indigenous sisters, daughters, and relatives."

The Fellowship kicked off with the 2024 Remember Our Sisters Week, where the new cohort came together virtually to discuss their goals, learn from one another, and hear from influential women working to address the MMIWG2S+ epidemic.

Speakers included former North Dakota State Representative Ruth Buffalo (Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation), Executive Producer of the short film "Not Afraid" Jen Murphey (Chippewa Cree Tribes), ReeCreeations owner Agnes Woodward-Yellowbear (Kawacatoose First Nation), 3rd year PhD Candidate Jamie Yellowtail (Apsáalooke), and award-winning investigative journalist Connie Walker (Cree).

