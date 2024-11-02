Recognizing Native Actors During Native American Heritage Month

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg November 02, 2024

At the beginning of Native American Heritage Month, there is no better time to recognize the impact of Indigenous actors who are reshaping how the world sees and understands Indigenous cultures through powerful performances.

Their contributions go beyond performance, as each of them champions advocacy, authenticity, and cultural pride. Here are ten Native American actors whose work has had an indelible impact on Indian Country:

1. Lily Gladstone (Blackfeet and Nez Perce)

Lily Gladstone's portrayal in Killers of the Flower Moon has cemented her as a powerful figure in Indigenous representation. Playing the role of Mollie Kyle, an Osage woman, targeted during the Osage murders of the 1920s, she earned critical acclaim and became the first Native American to win a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

2. Devery Jacobs (Kanien’kehá /Mohawk)

Devery Jacobs, known for her role as Elora Danan in Reservation Dogs, brings depth and realism to her character, capturing the spirit of Indigenous youth today. Her contributions as a writer on the show further her influence, as she ensures that Indigenous voices are telling Indigenous stories. Jacobs is also a passionate advocate for Indigenous rights and environmental justice, using her platform to bring awareness to critical issues.

3. Jessica Matten (Métis/Red River Cree)

Jessica Matten’s work in series like Tribal and Frontier brings a spotlight to Indigenous struggles and resilience. She often plays strong Indigenous women tackling complex challenges, mirroring her real-life activism, which includes supporting initiatives that combat violence against Indigenous women and promoting youth wellness.

4. Zahn McClarnon (Hunkpapa Lakota)

With iconic roles in Longmire, Westworld, and Dark Winds, Zahn McClarnon is a longstanding champion of Indigenous representation. His nuanced portrayal of Joe Leaphorn, a Navajo police officer in Dark Winds, captures the complexity of reservation life. McClarnon’s career has inspired other Indigenous actors, and he frequently speaks out on behalf of Indigenous arts and culture.

5. Amber Midthunder (Assiniboine and Sioux)

Amber Midthunder redefined Indigenous roles in action with her breakout role in Prey, where she plays a young Comanche woman facing off against the Predator. Midthunder is passionate about broadening Indigenous representation in genres like sci-fi and action, inspiring a new generation of Indigenous talent in Hollywood.

6. D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Oji-Cree)

As Bear Smallhill in Reservation Dogs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai captures the journey of a young Indigenous teen navigating life and identity. His charm and authenticity have quickly made him a favorite among fans, and his performance has helped carve a space for Indigenous-led television.

7. Wes Studi (Cherokee)

Wes Studi, a veteran in Hollywood, was the first Native American actor to receive an Academy Honorary Award. Known for his roles in The Last of the Mohicans, Dances with Wolves, and Avatar, Studi has brought Indigenous history and stories to mainstream audiences for decades. He remains a revered figure, often speaking about Indigenous representation and pushing for authentic portrayals in film.

8. Martin Sensmeier (Tlingit and Koyukon-Athabascan)

Martin Sensmeier’s roles in The Magnificent Seven and Yellowstone showcase his versatility and dedication to his heritage. Sensmeier is committed to changing the perception of Indigenous characters on screen, often portraying Indigenous figures as empowered, complex, and resilient. Outside of acting, he actively promotes Indigenous health initiatives and works with Native communities on issues of wellness and representation.

9. Kiowa Gordon (Hualapai)

Known for The Twilight Saga and Dark Winds, Kiowa Gordon is a powerful talent in Indigenous cinema. His role in Dark Winds as Jim Chee, a Navajo detective, explores the intricacies of law enforcement on tribal lands. Gordon’s performances bring important conversations about Indigenous law, culture, and sovereignty to the mainstream, and his commitment to diverse Indigenous narratives is paving the way for more complex stories.

10. Gary Farmer (Cayuga)

A beloved actor, Gary Farmer has portrayed memorable Indigenous characters for years in films like Smoke Signals, Dead Man, and Reservation Dogs. Farmer brings humor and insight into his roles, often playing wise, grounded characters that reflect the wisdom and resilience of Indigenous communities. Farmer’s presence in film has helped keep Indigenous stories visible and respected.

These actors are more than just performers, they are advocates and trailblazers. Through their roles, they bring strength, resilience, and authenticity to the screen, breaking down stereotypes and inspiring future generations.

This Indigenous Heritage Month, let’s celebrate their accomplishments and continue to support the voices they bring to Hollywood and beyond.

More Stories Like This

Join our Founder’s Circle: a special group of supporters who are dedicated to ensuring that Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. To join the Founder's Circle, we ask that you make a monthly recurring contribution of $15 or more or a one-time donation of $175 or more. Donate Free Newsletter