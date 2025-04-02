“Raven and the Box of Daylight” Exhibit Coming to Áak’w Landing

Details By Kaili Berg April 02, 2025

A new cultural attraction planned for downtown Juneau will eventually house one of the most widely toured exhibits by a Native American artist.

Huna Totem Corporation (HTC) announced this week that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tlingit glass artist Preston Singletary to bring his “Raven and the Box of Daylight” exhibit to a new year-round venue at Áak’w Landing, a cruise port and cultural development currently in the works.

The exhibit, a dramatic glass retelling of the Tlingit origin story in which Raven brings light to the world, has been on tour since 2018 and is scheduled to keep traveling until 2026. It will then settle permanently at the new center in 2027, the same year Áak’w Landing is expected to open.

The planned facility will include more than just the exhibit. HTC says it will also house classroom space, cultural programming, and community gathering areas, as well as retail and event spaces.

The cultural center is part of HTC’s broader Áak’w Landing project, which will also feature a waterfront plaza, restaurants, underground parking, and a welcome center for cruise visitors.

“Áak’w Landing is more than a development, it’s a powerful expression of who we are as Tlingit people,” HTC CEO Russell Dick said in a statement. “We are honored to offer this opportunity for our community and visitors to connect with our culture.”

Singletary, who began his glass career in Seattle in the early ‘80s, said bringing the installation to Juneau, the heart of Tlingit territory, carries deep personal meaning.

“After many decades of developing a Tlingit style with my glass work, I am honored to collaborate with Huna Totem Corporation to make this installation a permanent exhibit in Juneau,” Singletary said.

“Raven and the Box of Daylight” first debuted at the Museum of Glass in Tacoma and has appeared in major institutions, including the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, the broader Áak’w Landing project is still moving through local government processes. HTC has been working with the City and Borough of Juneau to secure a tidelands lease for the waterfront site.

The Juneau Assembly is scheduled to discuss a lease ordinance at its next meeting on April 7. If approved, HTC will move into more detailed design and construction planning.

The site itself has an unusual backstory. It was previously owned by the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority, which auctioned it off in 2019. Proceeds from that sale are now supporting services for Alaskans dealing with mental illness, addiction, and brain injuries.

