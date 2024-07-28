Photos of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Powwow

Details By Levi Rickert July 27, 2024

BARAGA, Mich. — Thousands of Native Americans and others gathered in Baraga, Michigan for the 46th Annual KBIC Powwow. The annual event draws over 2,500 attendees to the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community at the Ojibwa Campground from all over the Great Lakes region.

Touted as one the largest powwows in the Midwest, on Friday night, the bleachers and seating area was packed. The powwow is a social gathering for Native American people that features traditional dancing, singing, drumming, and storytelling. It is a time to celebrate culture, heritage, and community.

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Vice President Rodney Loonsfoot was excited about the turnout on Friday night.

"We already have had over 200 dancers register and we have four grand entries this weekend," Loonsfoot said a half-hour before Friday night's grand entry.



Loonsfoot said the annual powwow is good for the local economy.

"Every hotel is sold out. Local restaurants are busy and, of course, there a variety of food vendors at the powwow. One even sells pork chop sandwiches.

