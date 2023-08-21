Photos from the 101st Sante Fe Indian Market

Details By Native News Online Staff August 21, 2023

Native News Online was on the ground this weekend to capture all of the excitement at the 101st Sante Fe Indian Market, where crowds of more than 100, 000 gathered to celebrate Native American culture, fashion and art. Check out our photo gallery and see if you can spot your favorite people in Indian Country! All photos by Darren Thompson.

23rd United States Poet Laureate Joy Harjo at the 101st Santa Fe Indian Market





Filmmaker and "Reservation Dogs" creator Sterlin Harjo at the 101st Santa Fe Indian Market on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Pat Pruitt with Jessica Imotichey at the 101st Santa Fe Indian Market on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Film producer Jhane Meyers at the 101st Santa Fe Indian Market on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Christy Bird at the 2023 SWAIA Gala on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Cara Jade Myers at the 2023 SWAIA Gala on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

U.S. Secretary of Interior Debra Haaland and Lynn Trujillo at the 101st Santa Fe Indian Market on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Steven Paul Judd at the 101st Santa Fe Indian Market on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Dante Big-Sky at Bishop’s Lodge in Santa Fe, NM on Friday, August 18.

Crowds at 101st Santa Fe Indian Market.

Royce Jarvey at the 2023 SWAIA Gala on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Teiokahráthe Herne at the 2023 SWAIA Indigenous Fashion Show on Sunday, August 20, 2023. An award-winning decorated jingle dress in the diverse arts category at the 101st Santa Fe Indian Art Market.



Submission in the 2D classification in the 101st Santa Fe Indian Market.

Jodi Archambault at the 101st Santa Fe Indian Market on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

A model at Bishop’s Lodge showcase on Friday, August 18.

