Photos from the 101st Sante Fe Indian Market

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
Native News Online was on the ground this weekend to capture all of the excitement at the 101st Sante Fe Indian Market, where crowds of more than 100, 000 gathered to celebrate Native American culture, fashion and art. Check out our photo gallery and see if you can spot your favorite people in Indian Country! All photos by Darren Thompson.
More Stories Like ThisThe Southwestern Association of Indian Arts Hosted the 101st Santa Fe Indian Market to Crowds Well Over 100,000 People
Q&A: Indigenous Fashion Designers Jason Baerg and Melanie Monique Rose
The Winners of the 101st Sante Fe Indian Market
Back-to-School Reading List: Tribal Sovereignty in Focus
Native News is free to read.
We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools.
Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked.
Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.