"Painted: Our Bodies, Hearts, and Village" Symposium Set for Colby Museum on Nov. 3 & 4

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff October 26, 2023

The Colby College Museum of Art and its Lunder Institute for American Art, located in Waterville, Maine, will host a two-day symposium Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4. The symposium was organized in conjunction with the Painted: Our Bodies, Hearts, and Village exhibition, on view through July 28, 2024.

Exhibition collaborators, artists, curators, and scholars will gather for a series of panel discussions on Native American art, American art, and art of the American West. Topics will include how Native artists delve into historical collections to assert visual sovereignty, how to activate museum collections in new and reparative ways, collaborations between institutions and Native communities, and more.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The symposium will provide an opportunity to participants to reflect on the relationship between art, shared histories, and lived experiences, incubating new paths within art history, art practice, and the museum field. Register here.

Friday, November 3

4–5 pm: Viewing of Painted: Our Bodies, Hearts, and Village

Colby Museum, Lunder Wing, lower level

Join us for close looking and informal conversation in the exhibition’s galleries, facilitated by exhibition curators and members of the museum staff.

5–6 pm: Welcome and conversation with project collaborators

Given Auditorium, Bixler Art and Music Center

Opening remarks from Jacqueline Terrassa, Carolyn Muzzy Director, Colby Museum, followed by a conversation moderated by Beth Finch, Head Curator, Colby Museum

Participants:

Juan Lucero (Isleta Pueblo), exhibition co-curator, Program Manager for Native Art Professional Development, First People’s Fund

Jill Ahlberg Yohe, exhibition co-curator, Associate Curator of Native American Art, Minneapolis Institute of Art

Siera Hyte (Cherokee Nation), exhibition co-curator, Manager of Programs and Fellowships, Lunder Institute for American Art and former Assistant Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, Colby Museum

Virgil Ortiz (Cochiti Pueblo), exhibition designer, artist

Ron Martinez Looking Elk (Taos Pueblo/Isleta Pueblo), exhibition advisory council member, artist, International Community Development Specialist for Americans for Indian Opportunity, First People’s Fund board of directors

Theresa Secord (Penobscot), exhibition advisory council member, artist, founding director of the Maine Indian Basketmakers Alliance, First People’s Fund board of directors, Colby Museum board of governors

6–7:30 pm: Opening reception

Colby Museum lobby

Join us for celebratory food and drinks in the Colby Museum lobby. Free and open to all.

Saturday, November 4

10–10:45 am: Opening address from Brian Vallo (Acoma Pueblo)

Given Auditorium, Bixler Art and Music Center

Brian Vallo served as governor of Acoma Pueblo in 2019–21, formerly directed the Indian Arts Research Center, and was the founding director of the Sky City Cultural Center and Haak’u Museum. He has spent more than thirty years working in museum development, repatriation of ancestors and cultural patrimony, cultural preservation, the arts, and tourism.

11 am–Noon: Artist panel on visual sovereignty

Given Auditorium, Bixler Art and Music Center

More Stories Like This

Stand with us in championing Indigenous journalism that makes a difference. Your support matters. Support our Indigenous-led newsroom as we shed light on critical issues, such as the painful history of Indian Boarding Schools. To date, we've published nearly 200 stories dedicated to this important topic, providing insights and awareness to a global audience. Our news is freely accessible to all, but its production demands resources. That's why we're reaching out to you this month for your generous contribution. For those who commit to a recurring donation of $12 per month or more, or make a one-time donation of $150 or greater, we're excited to offer you a copy of our upcoming Indian Boarding School publication. Additionally, you will be added to our Founder's Circle. Together, we can ensure that these vital stories continue to be told, shared, and remembered. Donate Free Newsletter