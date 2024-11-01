Our Home, Limited Edition Product Series Celebrates Native American Artists in Minnesota

Just in time to celebrate Native American Heritage Month, alimited edition collaborative product line is now available to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. The Our Home: Native Minnesotacollection showcases the work of Native American artists from Minnesota, honoring their lasting connection to the land.

The Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS) will partner with a different artist each year, starting with Fond du Lac artist Sarah Agaton Howes of Heart Berry. This inaugural line features clothing, mugs, bags, and stickers adorned with traditional Ojibwe floral designs. These items are available as of today, November 1, on the MNHS website and at various MNHS locations and museums throughout the state.

This series takes its name from the exhibit at the Minnesota History Center: Our Home: Native Minnesota. Visitors to the exhibit can explore the histories and contributions of Native communities in Minnesota, including the Dakota and Ojibwe, who have inhabited this land for thousands of years and continue to thrive today. The exhibit highlights their stories and profound relationship with the land.