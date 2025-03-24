NBC Orders Comedy Pilot Set at Native American Community Center in Oakland

Details By Kaili Berg March 24, 2025

NBC has ordered a single-camera comedy pilot centered on a Native American community center in Oakland, California.

The untitled project comes from writers and executive producers Sierra Teller Ornelas, Jackie Keliiaa, and Bobby Wilson. Teller Ornelas will also serve as showrunner.

Morgan Sackett will executive produce alongside the trio. The pilot is produced by Universal Television, where both Teller Ornelas and Sackett have overall deals.

According to the official logline, the show is “an ensemble comedy set at a Native community center in Oakland. The employees hustle to keep the lights on while lifting up those in need.”

The pilot reunites Teller Ornelas, Wilson, and Sackett, who previously worked together on Rutherford Falls, a Peacock series that explored Native identity and politics through comedy.

Teller Ornelas co-created and showran that series, Sackett served as an executive producer, and Wilson was both a writer and cast member.

Teller Ornelas’s other television credits include Loot (Apple TV+), Superstore and St. Denis Medical (NBC), and Happy Endings (ABC).

Keliiaa is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor based in Oakland. Her credits include Comedy Central, Team Coco, Netflix’s Spirit Rangers, and the First Nations Comedy Experience on Amazon. She also produces Good Medicine Comedy, a showcase featuring all-Native performers.

Wilson is known for his work on FX’s Reservation Dogs, where he contributed as an actor, writer, and producer. He has also written for Marvel’s Echo and appeared in FX’s What We Do in the Shadows. He is a founding member of the Native sketch comedy group The 1491s.

This marks the third comedy pilot ordered by NBC for the 2025 season. The other two are a yet-untitled series starring Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe, and a cheerleading comedy titled Stumble.

No casting details or projected air date have been announced at this time.

