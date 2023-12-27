Native Bidaské with Patricia Streng, Author of 'Native American Resilience: A Story of Racism, Genocide, and Survival'

Details By Native News Online Staff December 27, 2023

Join us on December 29th at 12:00 PM (noon) - EST on this week’s Native Bidaské for a thought-provoking discussion with the distinguished author Patricia Streng.

An awakened interest in and an unwavering determination to understand Native American history beyond the confines of traditional education inspired Streng to write her compelling book: Native American Resilience: A Story of Racism, Genocide, and Survival. Recognizing that the victors often write history, Patricia dedicated countless hours to exhaustive research, travel, and writing to unearth centuries-old documents that expose the racism and genocide inflicted upon Native Americans.

In her book, Streng passionately unfolds the story of Native Americans' strength and resilience as they grapple to reclaim what is rightfully theirs — from historical treaties to equal rights and opportunities. By shedding light on this often-overlooked history, she aims to inspire and encourage others to stand in solidarity with Native Americans in their ongoing struggle for justice and equality.

The interview will feature insights from the author as she shares her personal journey of discovery, highlighting key findings from her extensive research. Join the conversation and share your thoughts on understanding and supporting Native American rights.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to delve into Native American history, explore tales of resilience, and contribute to the ongoing conversation for justice and equality. Mark your calendars for December 29th at 12:00 PM (noon) and be part of this enlightening live stream event! Tune in to Native News Online's Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube channel.

