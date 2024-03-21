Native Bidaské with Logan Tsinigine on the premiere of 'Bad Indian: Hiding in Antelope Canyon'

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff March 21, 2024

Join us for a compelling conversation as Levi Rickert, Founder and Publisher of Native News Online, interviews Logan Tsinigine (Diné) on the premiere of "Bad Indian: Hiding in Antelope Canyon," a groundbreaking documentary that promises to unveil a hidden chapter of American history. Gain deeper insights into the film's themes and the personal journey of those involved in bringing this powerful story to light.

"Bad Indian: Hiding in Antelope Canyon," produced by Taadidiin Tours, premieres at the prestigious Phoenix Film Festival on April 12.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Beneath the glossy veneer of American history lies a narrative often overlooked – the profound injustices inflicted upon Indigenous communities. "Bad Indian" dares to unearth this buried truth, offering an intimate portrayal of the enduring struggles and intergenerational trauma faced by a resilient Diné family in Antelope Canyon. Through their journey, viewers will witness a poignant testament to cultural resilience and the unwavering spirit of those who refuse to be silenced by history's shadows.

Logan Tsinigine, an esteemed Eller Online MBA alumnus, is a dynamic force in the engineering sector and a proud member of the Navajo community. With a background in Electrical Engineering from the University of Utah, Logan has navigated diverse roles in hydro, coal, and gas engineering before assuming the role of CFO at Taadidiin Tours, a respected family-owned touring company in Antelope Canyon. Logan's journey exemplifies excellence and community dedication, making him a valued member of the Eller community.

Directed by the acclaimed Joe Raffa, known for his remarkable storytelling in projects such as "Downeast" and "Dark Harbor," the documentary promises an insightful exploration into a harrowing yet essential chapter of American heritage.

Catch this enlightening episode of Native Bidaské LIVE airing at Noon ET this Friday, March 22nd on Native News Online's Facebook, X (Twitter), or //www.youtube.com/@NativeNewsOnline/streams" style="text-decoration: none;">YouTube channel.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter