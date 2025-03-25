National Museum of the American Indian Announces Truman Lowe Exhibition

Details By Native News Online Staff March 25, 2025

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian will debut Water’s Edge: The Art of Truman Lowe this fall at its Washington, D.C., location. Opening to the public on October 24 and running through January 2027, this exhibition marks the first major retrospective of the acclaimed Ho-Chunk artist Truman Lowe (1944–2019).

Bringing together Lowe’s monumental works for the first time, the exhibition showcases significant pieces from both public and private collections, including 28 from the museum’s own holdings. Featuring approximately 50 sculptures, drawings, and paintings, Water’s Edge traces the evolution of Lowe’s career and the central themes in his work. His sculptures—crafted from willow branches, feathers, and other organic materials—evoke the flowing rivers, streams, and waterfalls of his Wisconsin homeland, as well as the canoes traditionally used to navigate them.

“Truman Lowe’s art reflects on cultural traditions, memory and human relationships to place,” said exhibition curator Rebecca Head Trautmann. “We are excited to share his work and his story with our visitors this fall.”

A companion catalog, also set for release this fall, will offer fresh insights into Lowe’s life and artistic journey. Featuring scholarly essays and reflections from artists influenced by his work, the publication provides a deeper exploration of his creative legacy and impact.

