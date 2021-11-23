Love and Fury: Sterlin Harjo’s New Doc Premieres December 3

Details By Native News Online Staff November 23, 2021

Sterlin Harjo’s new documentary feature, Love and Fury, has been picked up for distribution by ARRAY Releasing.

Love and Fury premiered at Hot Docs International Documentary Festival, and was an official selection of the Seattle International Film Festival, Virginia Film Festival, imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival, and DeadCenter Film Festival. The film is produced by Harjo and executive producer Robin Ballenger. Harjo is Seminole and Muscogee American, and co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner of Reservation Dogs.

The film chronicles a cadre of Native artists as they work to amplify Indigenous creativity in a post-colonial world, and “navigate their careers without seeking permission,” according to a press release.

ARRAY acquired Australian, New Zealand, North American, and United Kingdom rights and will release the film in select theaters and on Netflix December 3rd.

The film will be available on Netflix, and ARRAY is hosting a free in-person screening in Los Angeles December 3rd. Free tickets can be found at ARRAYPLAY.com.

