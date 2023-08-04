Legendary Native American Singer Buffy St. Marie Retires from Live Performances

Details By Levi Rickert August 04, 2023

Award-winning singer and song-writer Buffy Sainte-Marie (Piapot Cree Nation) is retiring from live performances. The retirement of the 82-year-old singer was announced Thursday evening through her publicist.

The announcement cited a combination of contributing factors including travel-induced health concerns and performance-inhibiting physical challenges that led to her decision to retire at this time from live performances.

“I have made the difficult decision to pull out of all scheduled performances in the foreseeable future. Arthritic hands and a recent shoulder injury have made it no longer possible to perform to my standards. Sincere regrets to all my fans and family, my band and the support teams that make it all possible,” Sainte-Marie said in a statement provided through her publicist.

Sainte-Marie entered the music scene during the 1960s by singing in folk music clubs. She is multi-talented, who is a singer-songwriter, musician, composer, and visual artist.

Her music speaks out about the environment, alternative conflict resolution, Indigenous truth, and fighting corruption. Sainte-Marie is a unique force in the music industry

Sainte-Marie became a Native American activist during the Red Power movement, which gave voice to Native American concerns and issues. Her artistry, humanitarian efforts, and Indigenous leadership have made a positive impact for decades.

Through the decades, Sainte-Marie has garnered numerous awards, including an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award in 1983 for co-writing the hit song Up to Where We Belong.

