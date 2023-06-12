“Lakota Nation vs. United States” Documentary to Debut in Theaters Next Month

Tags

Details By Jenna Kunze June 12, 2023

Next month, the documentary film chronicling the United States government’s forced removal of Indigenous Peoples from their sacred Black Hills— “Lakota Nation vs. United States” — will premiere in New York and Los Angeles movie theaters.

The film was written and narrated by Oglala poet Layli Long Soldier, co-directed by Jesse Short Bull (Oglala Lakota) and Laura Tomaselli, and produced by Sarah Eagle Heart (Oglala Lakota), Mark Ruffalo, and Marisa Tomei.

The 118-minute documentary traces the history and controversy around the Black Hills from the arrival of the first Europeans in 1492, to the Indian Wars of the 1800s, to the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868, when the U.S. government formally recognized the Black Hills as part of the Great Sioux Reservation set aside for exclusive use by the Sioux people. But that treaty, like many others, was broken, which gave way to “the creation of a most ironic shrine to white supremacy, Mount Rushmore,” the documentary’s description reads.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“Lakota Nation vs. United States” first screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City last June. Native News Online was present for the viewing and caught up with director Jesse Short Bull afterward. Short Bull said he found himself emotional several times throughout the screening.

“I never thought I would broach this subject because it’s very large and there’s people that have powerful invested emotions,” Short Bull told Native News Online. “But I will say that, in the creative process, if you put yourself out there, things start to happen if you just have faith.”

Actor and activist Mark Ruffalo, known for playing the Incredible Hulk in several Marvel films and TV series, produced the film.

Ruffalo previously told Native News Online that he first became involved with Indigenous issues fighting fracking in New York state in 2011. He attended the disinterment ceremony for the repatriation of nine Rosebud youth in 2021 at the site of the nation’s first off-reservation Indian boarding school in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Ruffalo said he was inspired to attend the ceremony to bring attention to the “ugly” history of boarding schools little known to many Americans.

“When you talk to Native people, within the first ...10 minutes, you’ll hear stories about the boarding schools,” Ruffalo told Native News Online at the disinterment ceremony. “This is an open wound that America has to heal.”

“Lakota Nation vs. United States,” which explores another ugly and untold American history, will open in theaters in New York on July 14 and in Los Angeles on July 21.

More Stories Like This

Native News is free to read. We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter