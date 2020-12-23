Arts & Entertainment

Indigenous-Focused Series by Taika Waititi, Sterlin Harjo Picked Up by FX

Details By Native News Online Staff December 23, 2020

Famed filmmaker Taika Waititi (“What We Do In the Shadows,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Thor: Ragnarok”) has teamed up with Indigenous writer and director Sterlin Harjo (Seminole, Muscogee) for the creation of a comedy series titled “Reservation Dogs.”

The series will follow four Native American teens in rural Oklahoma as they commit and fight crime together, and will star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Creeped Out”) as Bear, Devery Jacobs (“American Gods”) as Elora Danan, Paulina Alexis (“Beans”) as Willie Jack, and Lane Factor as Cheese.

The pilot episode will feature guest appearances by Tamara Podemski (“Coroner”), Zahn McClarnon (“Fargo”), Kirk Fox (“Briarpatch”), Matty Cardarople (“A Series of Unfortunate Events”), Macon Blair, Dallas Goldtooth, Lil Mike and Funny Bone.

Like the rest of Harjo’s work, the show was shot in Oklahoma. The pilot was co-written by Harjo and Waititi. Harjo also directed the first episode. The pair will work as executive producers on “Reservation Dogs,” and they will be joined by Garrett Basch, who is a producer from another show made by Waititi, “What We Do in the Shadows,” which also airs on FX.

The series is informed by Harjo’s own experience as a Native person from Oklahoma.

Harjo is celebrated in Native film circles –– a number of his films have premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, including his first feature film, “Four Sheets to the Wind,” which was nominated for the grand jury prize in 2007. He was also named best director at the American Indian Film Festival that year. His second film, “Barking Water,” premiered at Sundance in 2009, and was named best drama film at the American Indian Film Festival. His third feature, “Mekko,” premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival in June 2015. He also made a documentary, titled “This May Be the Last Time,” which premiered at Sundance in 2014.

Taika Waititi is from New Zealand and is of Maori and Jewish descent.

It is currently unknown when the show will air, but it is already being praised for bringing Indigenous stories and much-needed diversity to American television.

It's December 2020, can you help... We’re asking our readers for a little help as 2020 draws to a close. If you can afford it, we hope you’ll consider a one-time donation of $5 or more to help fund our Indigenous-led coverage of important news throughout Indian Country. Covering the news hasn’t been easy this year, but we believe it’s been critically important given the changes and upheaval we’ve experienced — from COVID-19 and the 2020 Census, to issues of racial equity, efforts to suppress the Native vote, and far too many stories of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls. Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff