Inaugural One Lacrosse Gathering to Honor Native Traditions in D.C. on September 7

Details By Kaili Berg September 06, 2024

On September 7, 2024, the National Mall in Washington, D.C., will host the inaugural One Lacrosse Gathering Celebration, a day dedicated to highlighting the traditions of Native American games, with a special focus on the origins and significance of lacrosse.

The celebration will offer participants a chance to engage in youth lacrosse clinics, community games, skill-building sessions, and traditional stick game demonstrations.

The event, organized by the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, in partnership with the National Fitness Foundation, the National Park Service, and President’s Council member on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition Ben Jacobs (Osage Nation), aims to promote physical activity, inclusivity, and cultural understanding through sport.

Jacobs, who has long been a proponent of using sports to build community and foster wellness, sees the event as an opportunity to showcase the game of lacrosse. He joined the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition last June and wanted to use the platform to elevate Native sports.

“I wanted to do something for the community,” Jacobs told Native News Online. “Something that celebrates lacrosse as America’s original game, but also as a way to bring people together from all backgrounds to share in this experience.”

Lacrosse has a deep history in Native American culture, its origins dating back over 1,000 years. Historically known as “The Creator’s Game,” lacrosse has been played by tribes across North America, including the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois), Cherokee, and other nations. Today, it is one of the fastest-growing sports in America.

. “But it’s more than just a game,” Jacobs said. “Where I come from, in food, we talk about knowing the origins of where your food comes from, and I believe it’s the same with lacrosse. We want people to play the game, but also understand its roots in Native communities and the important stories behind it.”

The One Lacrosse Gathering Celebration will not only honor Native traditions but also mark the second anniversary of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. The event aligns with the National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, which emphasizes the importance of physical activity in promoting overall wellness.

The gathering will offer something for all ages and skill levels, from youth clinics to community games and skill-building sessions. Throughout the day, experienced players and coaches will guide newcomers and enthusiasts through the fundamentals of the game.

“We want people to come out, experience the joy of playing lacrosse, and learn about the origins of the sport. It’s about building connections and sharing culture, especially in a city as globally recognized as D.C,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs hopes to make it an annual tradition that will continue to grow and expand across the country.

“Our goal is for this to become an annual celebration, where people can gather to play, learn, and connect through lacrosse and other traditional games,” Jacobs said. “We also hope to hold smaller gatherings in different regions, tailored to local Native traditions.”

The One Lacrosse Gathering Celebration is open to the public, inviting anyone, whether experienced or completely new to the game, to participate. To register, support, or learn more about the One Lacrosse Gathering Celebration, visit the event’s official website.

“We’re excited to see how this grows and brings people together for years to come,” Jacobs said.

