Here's Whats Going On In Indian Country: Native American Heritage Month

Details By Kaili Berg October 27, 2023

Throughout Native American Heritage Month, communities around the country are embracing the opportunity to learn more about Indigenous culture of both past and present. Here is Native News Online’s list of cultural celebrations, conferences, and events celebrating National Native American Heritage Month 2023.



Native American Women’s Conference

Chandler, AZ

November 3, 2023

The Native American Women’s Conference is a full-day, annual conference that occurs on the first Friday in November and is dedicated to the issues that affect Native American Women. Participants come from all walks of life and the speakers and presenters focus on the concerns that are forefront in the minds of women, especially Native Women.

American Indigenous Arts Celebration

Clewiston, FL

November 3-4, 2023

Taking place during Native American Heritage Month, the AIAC is one of the top festivals in the Southeast and will feature an exciting array of Seminole and Indigenous art, music, food, dance and more. Event highlights will include adult and youth fashion shows, live alligator wrestling, Native American dance performances by Native Pride, and the exciting return of New Zealand’s HAKA Maori Cultural Experience. Attendees can shop among the numerous booths of Native artists and craft vendors while enjoying delicious Seminole cuisine, including fresh fry bread.

Native American Heritage Month

Chicago, IL

November 11, 2023

Did you know that Chicago is home to one of the largest urban Indigenous populations in the U.S., with more than 65,000 Native Americans living in the metropolitan area? Come join to celebrate the city’s vibrant Native communities and a history that spans centuries.

Native Pride Dancer

Eau Claire, WI

November 16, 2023

Colorful regalia, pulsating drumming, and fancy footwork are part of the excitement of a Native American powwow. Feel this excitement and experience the artistry of The Native Pride Dancers as they perform flamboyant movements passed down by their ancestors through song and dance.

4th Annual Native American Heritage Day

Blakely, GA

November 11, 2023

Take a bird’s eye view of the ground that was inhabited long ago on top of the Temple Mound. Hike with Ben Kirkland as we talk about birds and their importance to the culture found at Kolomoki. This will be a short hike from the Temple Mound parking lot to the top of Mound A.

Native American Heritage Night

Cedar Rapids, IA

November 7, 2023

KirkwoodCenter will commemorate and educate on the history of Indigenous people. There will be a display of dancing, information booths from the Meskwaki Settlement and a chance to learn more about the only federally recognized tribe in Iowa – The Sac & Fox tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa.

Dreamcatchers for Native American Heritage Night

Norcross, GA

November 7, 2023

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month by learning about the Ojibwe Tribe as well as other tribes, and how to weave a dreamcatcher at the Gwinnett County Public Library.

Native American Heritage Month

Cedar City, UT

November 11, 2023

Everyone is invited to join The Navajo Crafting Co. for a celebration of the Native community’s diverse cultures, rich traditions, histories, arts & crafts! Navajo Taco & Frybread sale by Desert Rose and shop from local Native artists and vendors! Events will also include 11 am – Honoring the Navajo Code Talkers, 11:30 am – Children’s Storytime, 12 pm – Paiute Youth Flute Group, and 1 pm – Dance performances by The Native American Student Association.

Native American Heritage Month Storytimes

Grand Rapids, MI

November 13, 2023

Come join in for a series of storytimes during National Native American Heritage Month. Storytimes will highlight Native American stories and include songs, fingerplays, and hands-on fun. Classes end with a special activity and playtime.

Native American Heritage Month Celebration

Culver City, CA

November 16, 2023

Come join in to celebrate Native American Heritage Month by learning about the history and culture of the Gabrielino-Tongva Tribe. We will decorate plant pots inspired by Tongva art and plant white sage seeds to take home.

Third Annual Native American Heritage Month Luncheon

Tupelo, MS

November 4, 2023

The Chickasaw Inkana Foundation’s third annual Native American Heritage Month Luncheon celebrates and appreciates the diverse and rich cultures, histories, and traditions of all Native Americans. This is an educational fundraising event and 100 percent of all monies raised will go toward the Chickasaw Heritage Center Journey Home Capital Campaign Fund.

Native American Holiday Market

Collinsville, IL

November 24, 2023

Join us for the most unique shopping experience of the holidays. Meet the artists from around the United States that have hand-made these one-of-a-kind items for your precious gift-giving ideas. These special items include jewelry, paintings, pottery, metalwork, sculptures, musical instruments, hide paintings, cedar boxes, wood carvings, and much more. Some are traditional, and some are contemporary pieces brought to you by artists from the Navajo, Cherokee, Ho-Chunk Zuni, Hopi, and Santo Domingo tribal affiliations.

Young at Heart: Create a Nature Collage Kit

Chicago, IL

November 8, 2023

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, you are invited to take a walk to connect with the land and its natural elements and make a unique work of art. You will be supplied with a tote bag containing the supplies needed to turn elements of nature into an art collage to display in your home.

Native American History and Culture in Illinois

Prospect Heights, IL

November 1, 2023

Honor Native American Heritage Month with Kim Sigafus, an internationally published award-winning Ojibwa author and speaker, as she shares the American Indian way of life as it once was, focusing on the tribes of Illinois. Dressed in her Native regalia, she discusses the Trail of Tears, native gardening, harvest, music, and culture.

Native American Heritage Celebration

Chicago, IL

November 7, 2023

Join Mayor Brandon Johnson and celebrate Chicago’s diverse Indigenous communities at the 2023 Native American Heritage Month Reception.

Baashkaakodin-Giizis Freezing Moon Traditional Powwow

Houghton, MI

November 4, 2023

Help kick off Native American Heritage Month by joining the American Indian Science and Engineering Society at Michigan Technological University at the Gates Tennis Center for the Baashkaakodin-Giizis Freezing Moon Traditional Powwow. The doors will open at 10 am for the public to check out our craft and food vendors, and the powwow begins at noon. There will be a traditional feast at 4 pm and will have a second grand entry at 6 pm.

Author Talk with Darcie Little Badger

Grand Rapids, MI

November 7, 2023

In celebration of National Native American Heritage Month, GRPL presents an author talk with Darcie Little Badger. Enjoy a discussion with the award-winning writer of Elatsoe and A Snake Falls to Earth. The event will be followed by a Q&A and book signing. Books & Mortar, a local independent bookstore, will be onsite selling Darcie Little Badger’s books.

Voices for Justice: 23rd U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo

Chicago, IL

November 29, 2023

Chicago Public Library is welcoming the 23rd United States Poet Laureate Joy Harjo as part of our Voices for Justice Series and as our closing program for Native American Heritage Month.

REIGN’s Native American Cultural Celebration and Conference

Miami, OK

November 10-11, 2023

REIGN’s Native American Cultural Celebration and Conference honors the life and contributions of author and philosopher Vine Deloria, Jr. The celebration will be held at the historic Coleman Theater. This year’s conference will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the publication of Deloria’s masterpiece, God is Red, and the 90th anniversary of “Uncle Vine’s” birth.

Osioyo Premiere of Season 9

Tulsa, OK

November 2, 2023

Cherokee Film, the world’s largest production organization dedicated to the advancement of Native American storytelling, will premiere Season 9 of the Emmy-Award winning docuseries, Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People on November 2 to begin Native American Heritage Month. Season 9 will continue the show’s legacy of educating audiences on the Language, Culture, and History of the Cherokee Nation. Audiences will have streaming access to the Season 9 premiere at https://osiyo.tv.

