Here’s What's Going On In Indian Country, September 28 —October 5

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff September 28, 2023

Here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival

Tishomingo, OK

September 29-October 7, 2023

The event will feature a variety of activities and demonstrations at the Chickasaw National Capital with Governor Bill Anoatubby’s State of the Nation Address. Attendees will enjoy a weekend celebration that includes an Annual Meeting, Cultural Evening and Arts and Culture Awards, princess pageant, entertainment, fellowship and more.

Introduction to Native Baskets Workshop

Evansville, IN

September 30, 2023

Craft your own handmade basket in this hands-on workshop. Learn about three different styles of baskets that Native Americans of the region make, including watertight ones. All materials and instructions will be provided.

American Indian Elders Conference

Cherokee, NC

September 28, 2023

The National Indian Council on Aging is excited to announce its 24th conference again in Indian Country that will take place at the Harrah’s Cherokee Casino and Resort. The conference is the elder’s opportunity to share wisdom, experience and knowledge with the world. It is an opportunity to carry the legacy of your elders as well as create your own.

First Peoples Festival

Overland Park, KS

September 30, 2023

More than twenty years ago, Chief Yellow Eyes of the Southern Cheyenne Nation designed and led the construction of the medicine wheel at the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. Native Americans from around the region will come together to acknowledge the contributions to the community by tribes, to educate non-native people and to encourage understanding between all groups.

No One Ever Sees Indians: Native Americans in Media

Chicago, IL

September 30, 2023

Ernest M. Whiteman lll will discuss the many representations of Native Americans in media, how far back these depictions go, and how these representations inform audiences perceptions of Native Americans and issues.

Native Games

Phoenix, AZ

September 30, 2023

This event is calling all Native American High School aged youth from Maricopa County. Join as the event focuses on a few native games played by ancestors and elders. There will be rotating sessions so everyone can participate.

Native American Food Demo with Chef Walks First

Chicago, IL

September 30, 2023

Come learn about Native American food and even get a chance to taste some yourself with Chef Walks First. Chef Walks First is the Executive Chef and Owner of Ketapanen Kitchen, the only Native American Catering Company in the Chicago area.

Ryedale Largo & Diné/ Mescalero Apache Dance Group

Albuquerque, NM

September 30, 2023

The dance groups will be dancing to celebrate the seasonal cycles through prayer, song, and dance with the Cultural Dance Program. Dances connect us to our ancestors, community, and traditions while honoring gifts from the creator.

Nihizaad Nihil Nili Fall Conference

Farmington, NM

September 30, 2023

Come join the Nihizaad Nihil Nili Fall Conference for a day of insightful discussion and engaging activities at the San Juan College. There will be keynote speakers, breakout sessions, presentations, and food.

Painted Raven- Harvest Moon Celebration Concert

Gulfport, FL

September 29, 2023

Come join for a Full Moon Celebration Concert honoring Native American culture and music with Painted Raven at Gulfport’s Catherine Hickman Theater at 7 pm. Painted Raven is an award-winning duo that creates their own signature sound using traditional Native American flute and modern instruments and music styles.

Triia Beyond Indigenous: Autumn Markets for Creatives

Billings, MT

September 30, 2023

This Autumn season, Triia will be hosting markets that will be available as vending opportunities for Native, and Non-Native vendors. Feel free to invite your friends and family to vend or come stop by for a walk through the market.

Rocking the Rez Powwow

El Paso, TX

September 30- October 1, 2023

Come join for a weekend of dance, music, vendors, and events. There will be $60,000 in prize money available, as well as the Rocking the Rez Skate Jam. Saturday Grand Entry times will be at 1pm and 7pm, and Sunday at 1pm.

Native American Games

Goliad, TX

September 30, 2023

Join the fun with Native American games. Playing is an important part of growing up, teaching coordination, strategy, teamwork, and other valuable skills. Learn what kinds of games Native Americans were playing and see how your skill matches up.

Indigenous Short Films

Williamsburg, VA

September 29, 2023

Richmond’s acclaimed Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival comes to Williamsburg to share a series of short films written, directed and produced by Indigenous artists. This free program features 12 films with subject matter depicting Native American life of today and the past.





More Stories Like This

Native News is free to read. We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter