Here's What's Going On In Indian Country, October 19th—26th

Details By Native News Online Staff October 19, 2023

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Breast Cancer Awareness celebrations to the American Indian Festival, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

American Indian Festival

Upper Marlboro, MD

October 21, 2023

Discover the rich and diverse culture of Native Americans at this year’s in-person festival located at the Patuxent River Park, Group Campground, and Picnic Area. There will be traditional and contemporary musical performances, signing, dancing, and oral tradition storytelling.

NAIA Indian Education Pow Wow and Fall Festival

Hermitage, TN

October 20, 2023

This fall, journey to Nashville, Tennessee, for an event you will always remember - a three-day festival offering you the opportunity to personally experience the culture and spirit of the American Indian people. The Tennessee Indian Education Pow Wow attracts people from all over the state of Tennessee. Each October, Indians from around the Nation gather to share part of their culture. This spirited event is not just for the reunion of family and friends, but for anyone who would like to witness the spectacle and join in the celebration of the culture that is nurtured by more than 20,000 Indians who call Tennessee home today.

They’re There in The Landscape: Native American Names Around Chicago

Chicago, IL

October 19, 2023

Names matter. And the names we give places matter. In this contemplative talk, author and historian Max Grinnell will talk about how Native American names and words are written into Chicago’s landscape. During this talk, patrons will learn the stories behind Menomonee Street, Winnemac Avenue, Milwaukee Avenue, and a number of the former trails that became streets such as Lincoln Avenue and Ogden Avenue. And of course, special attention will be given to the origins of the word “Chicago'' and its most fascinating history.

Native American Storytelling by Chief White Winnebago

Chicago, IL

October 21, 2023

Please join for an engaging presentation by Chief White Winnebago, as he shares five Native American stories for all ages, mostly of Ho-Chunk origin. This event takes place in person. Masks are strongly encouraged in all CPL locations.

Acorn Circle Library Program at Creswell Library

Crewsell, OR

October 19, 2023

Singing Creek Educational Center is bringing this exciting new program of Native American culture and children’s education to the Creswell, Cottage Grove and Springfield libraries this fall. Staff will lead these free sessions for children aged 6 to 10. Each class will include a book reading and craft project, utilizing curriculum from the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde.

Native American Drum Circle with Brother Granite Stone

Fall River, MA

October 19, 2023

Join Brother Granite at Craftyish Shop for a night of traditional Native American drumming. Experience spiritual medicine and profound wisdom as the sound of the drum fills your spirit. Granite spent 10 years of his life on the pow wow circuit on a variety of different drums as well as adrenal leader in his own right. Everyone from all walks of life are welcome at this workshop.

Anton Treuer: Native Americans and Logging the Northwoods: An Indigenous History

Stillwater, MN

October 19, 2023

Join celebrated author Anton Treuer for a discussion about the Indigenous experience with logging, treaties, and colonial expansion in Minnesota and Wisconsin. He’ll delve into the politics, economics, ecology, and culture of America’s first capitalist enterprise in the area and how tribes and tribal people adapted to changes in the land, economy, and demography.

Indigenous Nations Festival

Hamilton, NY

October 21, 2023

This event is a revisualization of the Native American Arts and Culture Festival that was coordinated through the Native American Studies Program. This event is focused on incorporating a dialogic approach to center Indigenous voices, where guests are both immersed in culture, and also have the chance to engage with the stories and experiences of Indigenous people. As part of the event, people will also have the opportunity to purchase hand-crafted items, art, and Indigenous foods throughout the day.

Hunting Moon Powwow

Milwaukee, WI

October 20, 2023

Hunting Moon Powwow is three days of excitement, bringing together a host of Native American cultures for a celebration of singing, drumming and dancing in the heart of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Long a part of Native culture, the powwow is an important social gathering. For over a decade, Hunting Moon Powwow has called Milwaukee home. Each year, dancers, drummers and singers gather from across the country to not only socialize, but compete for huge cash prizes.

9th Annual Native Breast Cancer Awareness Walk/Run

Elk Grove, CA

October 21, 2023

This event reminds us that awareness, hope, and honoring our loved ones is so important, especially for those left behind and for those in their cancer journey. Come enjoy a 1.4 mile walk or a 2.8 mile run which will include an event t-shirt, swag bag, lunch, drinks, and a raffle ticket.

2nd Annual Red Canyon Pow Wow 2023

Moab, UT

October 21-22, 2023

On behalf of the Red Canyon Powwow committee and Cultural Fire Events, they welcome all dancers, singers, and visitors to Moab, Utah. Grand entries are Saturday at 12 PM and 6 PM and Sunday at 12 PM. This is a contest Powwow for all dancers and singers. Prize money payout for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd is $500, $400, $300 in adult contest dancing. Drum contest prize money payout for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd is $2000, $1200, & $800.

