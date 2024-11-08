Here's What's Going On In Indian Country, November 8 — November 14

Details By Kaili Berg November 08, 2024

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Indigenous comedy shows, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Native American Powwow

Houston, TX

November 9-10, 2024

This event offers an immersive experience into Native American culture, featuring tribal dance contests, arts and crafts, and traditional ceremonies. Attendees can enjoy amusement park rides, diverse food options, and shopping from over 1,000 vendors.

Super Saturday

Memphis, TN

November 9, 2024

This event celebrates Indigenous art forms, both historical and contemporary, with a focus on abstract shapes in Native American art. Participants can create a 2D beaded painting inspired by artist Dyani White Hawk in the Education Studio. A live artist demonstration will take place in the Rotunda during the event.

Native American Comedy Jam

Federal Way, WA

November 9, 2024

This event marks the first reunion since the 2009 TV special "Goin' Native: The Indian Comedy Slam," bringing together legendary Native American comedians Larry Omaha, Howie Miller, Marc Yaffee, Jim Ruel, and Vaughn Eagle Bear for a one-night-only performance. The show promises an evening of laughter and cultural celebration, highlighting the unique perspectives and humor of these acclaimed performers.

Native American Heritage Festival

Phoenix, AZ

November 9, 2024

Arizona State University (ASU) is hosting the 21st Annual Native American Heritage Festival, featuring the Veterans Day Weekend Traditional Pow Wow at Fletcher Lawn on the West Valley campus. This free, family-friendly event celebrates Native American culture and honors veterans through sacred drumming, dancing, and singing.

Native American Heritage Month: Lenape Harvest

Staten Island, NY

November 9, 2024

This free event, organized by NYC Parks Urban Park Rangers, invites participants to explore the rich culture, history, and traditions of the Lenape people. Attendees will learn about the indigenous residents of the area and their family and food traditions.

16th Annual Native Rhythms Festival 2024

Melbourne, FL

November 8-10, 2024

This free, family-friendly event honors Native American culture, particularly through the music of the Native American flute. Attendees can enjoy performances by award-winning artists, cultural showcases, workshops, and a vendor village featuring flute makers, arts and crafts, and food vendors.

Native American History Month Event and Book Fair

Muskogee, OK

November 9, 2024

Join the Muskogee Public Library's Genealogy and Local History Department for a special event in celebration of Native American History Month. Explore a vibrant collection of authors throughout the library along with performance by storyteller Megan Kelley-Moore, who will weave enchanting tales with the help of handmade puppets and offer insights into the remarkable history of the Comanche Code Talkers. Additionally, the Choctaw Nation will be present to provide lessons in traditional Choctaw beading.

Trading Moon Native American Arts Festival

Warrensburg, MO

November 9, 2024

This intertribal gathering is open to all, regardless of Native American heritage. The festival features traditional dances, drumming, singing, and vendors offering arts, crafts, and food. The event is free and open to the public.

Native American Heritage Gathering

Tolovana Park, OR

November 8-10, 2024

This free event features a weekend of art, music, culture, and food, highlighting Indigenous traditions and contributions. The schedule includes a concert by The Blackbird Band with special guest Quiltman, presentations by artists Ceara Lewis and Ravenwolf, and a luncheon honoring corn with "decolonized fry bread" by Zoe Swain.

Western Colorado Native American Market Days

Grand Junction, CO

November 8, 2024

This event celebrates Native American culture and traditions, featuring a variety of vendors offering authentic arts and crafts, traditional foods, and cultural demonstrations. Attendees can experience traditional music, dance performances, and storytelling, providing an immersive cultural experience.

