Here's What's Going on in Indian Country, November 2nd — 9th

Details By Native News Online Staff November 02, 2023

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Indigenous People’s Day celebrations to California’s Indigenous Film Festival, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Native American Festival and Powwow

Stone Mountain, GA

November 2, 2023

Featuring dance, music, authentic craft demonstrations, cooking traditions, storytelling, wildlife presentations and more. Ongoing activities include: a living history tipi village, primitive life skills, interactive demonstrations of local and regional native cultures, dance and drum exhibitions, live music, wildlife, native foods, weaponry, various arts and crafts demonstrated by renowned native artists and much more.

American Indigenous Arts Celebration

Clewiston, FL

November 3, 2023

The American Indigenous Arts Celebration in Big Cypress, a culture extravaganza in the Everglades, will feature Native American arts, crafts, food and live entertainment for everyone.

Culture Queen Kids Hour: Native American Heritage Month

Washington, DC

November 4, 2023

Grammy-nominated teaching artist Culture Queen cordially invites your royal children to create cultural holidays celebrating the people, milestones, and things that matter most to them through fun, interactive, and engaging music, movement, storytelling, and craft activities.

California’s American Indian & Indigenous Film Festival

Temecula, CA

November 2-4, 2023

In its fifth year, California’s American Indian & Indigenous Film Festival has grown in both size and prestige — the latter thanks to programming that includes the big-budget Western/drama “Hostiles,” a film starring Christian Bale that’s already generating awards buzz. The festival returns to Pechanga Resort & Casino, and due to increased attendance, the entire festival will take place at the resort.

Choctaw Apache Veterans Day Powwow and Native American Art Festival

Noble, LA

November 3, 2023

This festival is held twice a year and features will include arts and crafts, an art walk, demonstrations and a wild game cook off. All Dancers and guest drums are welcome.

Native American Heritage: Li’l Feathers and Whisperhawk

Salt Lake City, UT

November 4, 2023

Join the City Library in celebrating Native American Heritage Month with some local talent. Enjoy performances by Granite School District's youth Powwow group Li'l Feathers, and singer-songwriter Whisperhawk, a local folk/rock performer who is also one of The City Library's featured HUM artists. Dave John, of KRCL Living the Circle of Life, will join as emcee.

Native American Day

Millsboro, DE

November 4, 2023

The Nanticoke Indian Association, Inc presents Native American Day at the Nanticoke Indian Museum. The celebration includes free admission to the museum as well as featured speaker: Drew Shuptar-Reyvis, museum tours, traditional dance performances, traditional drumming and singing, storytelling, Native American vendors and more.

Etowah Heritage Day

Cartersville, GA

November 4, 2023

Kick-off Native American Heritage Month with a guided tour at Etowah Mounds. Dress for the weather. Tours to the mounds are about 3/8 mile long, go to the top of a six story mound, and can be up to around an hour long, depending on the guest's questions.

Celebrate Native American Heritage

South Windsor, CT

November 4, 2023

Pull up a log or layout a fur and join Abenaki elder and national storyteller Willow Greene who will bring with her a small, beaded pouch and asks volunteer audience members to reach in and pick out a stone. Since each stone relates to a different story, every one of Willow’s storytelling events is unique. Her stories talk about a variety of subjects, and may include how Gluskabe came into the world, why the sun shines the way it does and why skunk smells so bad. Gather around Nowashe’s central fire pit for this family-friendly event.

Native American Cultural Presentation

Creswell, OR

November 4, 2023

Come join at the Creswell library in honor of Native American Heritage Month, with Deitrich Peters of the Grand Ronde Tribe. Deitrich (Deitz) has graciously agreed to share elements of his regalia and will play flute music, talk about his culture, and answer questions. Bring the whole family.

Los Angeles Powwow

Los Angeles, CA

November 4, 2023

The United American Indian Involvement (UAII) is gathering people in Los Angeles for a one-day contest powwow. Featuring amazing vendors, artists, musicians, community orgs, and some amazing drums and dancers all highlighting the best of Southern California. All Vendors, Dancers, and Drums are welcome.

Choctaw Powwow to Open Native American Heritage Month

Durant, OK

November 3-5, 2023

The 18th Annual Choctaw Powwow is the first event of November’s Native American Heritage Month scheduled for the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. Regarded as one of the nation’s largest powwows, the event runs at the Choctaw Event Center. Admission to the powwow is free all three days.





