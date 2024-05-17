Here's What's Going On In Indian Country, May 17th —May 23rd

Details By Kaili Berg May 17, 2024

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Native American Markets, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Honoring the Traditions Powwow

Seville, OH

May 18, 2024

The "Honoring the Traditions Powwow," presented by Ohio Regional Music Arts and Cultural Outreach (ORMACO) and the Medina County Park District, will take place at Buffalo Creek Retreat in Seville, Ohio. The event celebrates Native American culture with traditional dances, songs, music, and art. Gates open at 10:30 AM, and the Grand Entry begins at noon. Admission is $5 for general entry, $3 for seniors and active-duty veterans, and free for children under six. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Gathering of the People Powwow 2024

Evans, GA

May 17-18, 2024

This family-friendly event features intertribal dancing, craft competitions, and a camp feed. Admission, parking, and camping are free, with no electricity provided for campers or vendors. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Native American Dance Performance

May 18, 2024

Kaukauna, WI

The Grignon Mansion is excited to welcome the Menominee Woodland Boys & Girls Club to share their history and culture using traditional songs and dances. The performance will be from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM and tours of the Mansion will be available from 1:30 PM to 4 PM at regular admission prices.

Cahokia Mounds Spring Indian Market

Collinsville, IL

May 18-29, 2024

The Cahokia Mounds Annual Indian Market will take place on May 18-19, 2024, at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, IL. This juried show features Native American fine artists exhibiting and selling a variety of artwork, including paintings, sculptures, ceramics, textiles, jewelry, and more. The market runs from 10 AM to 8 PM each day and is free to attend.

18th Annual Millington Powwow

Millington, TN

May 18-19, 2024

The 18th Annual Millington Pow Wow will be held from May 18-19, 2024, at VFW Post 7175 in Millington, TN. This event features traditional Native American dances, music by the Southern Pine Singers, and performances by John LoneEagle and the Aztec Dancers. Attendees can enjoy fry bread and buffalo burgers, and meet author John T. Wayne. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children and seniors, and free for military, first responders, and dancers.

Spring Native American Market 2024

Collinsville, IL

May 18, 2024

The Spring Native American Market will be held on May 18-19, 2024, from 10 AM to 8 PM at VFW Post 5691 in Collinsville, IL. This event features over 30 tribal-affiliated artists from across North America, showcasing and selling authentic indigenous arts and crafts, including jewelry, ceramics, paintings, clothing, flutes, and wood carvings. Admission and parking are free.

Pucker Toe Moccasin Making

Beggs, OK

May 18, 2024

The "Pucker Toe Moccasin Making" workshop for Southeastern Native American style moccasins will be held on May 18, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Duck Creek Indian Community Center in Mounds, OK. The event is free for eligible American Indian/Alaskan Native students in PK-12th grade residing within the Muscogee Nation jurisdiction. Participants will learn to make moccasins from deer hide.

Spring Art & Craft Festival

Lancaster, SC

May 18, 2024

The Spring Art & Craft Festival will take place on May 18, 2024, from 9 AM to 4 PM at the Native American Studies Center in Lancaster, SC. This free event is part of the annual Red Rose Festival and features pottery, jewelry, baskets, beadwork, and other unique creations by Native American artists from the region.

All My Relations Powwow 2024

Mt. Vernon, WA

May 17-19, 2024

The "All My Relations Pow Wow" will be held from May 17-19, 2024, at 2405 E College Way, Mt. Vernon, WA. The event includes traditional dances, music, and cultural celebrations with multiple Grand Entries, prize competitions, and vendors. Head staff includes Sheldon and Paula Shebala as Head Man and Woman, and Merlin Kicking Woman as Arena Director. Vendor spots are available for $100.

Legends Casino Powwow & Stick Game Tournament 2024

Toppenish, WA

May 17-19, 2024

The Legends Casino Pow Wow Stick Game Tournament annually draws Indigenous peoples from diverse tribes and nations to the Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish, Washington. At its core is the revered stick game tournament, a cherished tradition embodying storytelling, strategy, and communal bonding. The powwow will offer a vibrant display of Indigenous culture, featuring traditional dance competitions, drum circles, and artisanal crafts.

Manito Agbee Powwow 2024

Winnipeg, MB

May 17-20, 2024

This event will feature dance specials honoring Indigenous heritage, including the crowning of Serene Goodwill as the Miss Manito Ahbee Youth Ambassador. Various dance showcases and unique initiatives, such as the Residential School, Day School, 60’s Scoop Survivor Initiation Dance Special and the 2Spirit Honour Dance Special, will be featured, alongside community activities like the Hair Braiding Competition.

Voices of Today 1st Annual Powwow

North Bay, ON

May 17-19, 2024

Drumming and dancing will be featured throughout the weekend, welcoming everyone to join in the celebration. The event offers free parking and admission for all attendees. Experience the richness of Indigenous culture with traditional pow wow activities, including spot dances, a feast on Saturday, and a sunrise ceremony. The schedule includes opening speeches, an educational walk, and setup on May 17th, followed by grand entries and wrap-up ceremonies each evening.

