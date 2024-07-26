Here's What's Going On in Indian Country July 26 - July 28

Details By Native News Online Staff July 26, 2024

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Native stand-up comedy shows, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

KBIC Maawanji'iding Powwow

Baraga, MI

July 26 - 28, 2024

The 46th Annual Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Maawanji'iding Pow Wow is July 26th, 27th & 28th at the Ojibwa Campground in Baraga MI. A pow wow is a social gathering for Native American peoples that features traditional dancing, singing, drumming, and storytelling. It is a time to celebrate culture, heritage, and community. The KBIC Maawanji'iding Pow Wow is one of the largest pow wows in the Midwest, and it attracts participants from all over North America.

All My Relatives

Sioux Falls, SD

July 26, 2024

The All My Relatives (Mitakuye Owas’iƞ) Festival is a vibrant and enriching celebration dedicated to honoring and showcasing Indigenous cultures. Held annually at the downtown Sioux Falls outdoor performance venue, the event brings together community members of all backgrounds to enjoy a weekend filled with music, dance, art, and storytelling. At the heart of the celebration is a creative lineup of performances from local Native artists.

Native American Indian Village

Fort Collins, CO

July 26, 2024

Immerse yourself in the colorful atmosphere of the Indian Village, a permanent campground where aunthenitic Native American dancing, music, storytelling, and vendors have gathered over a century to educate and entertain visitors.

Supaman

Sioux Falls, SD

July 27, 2024

As a member of the Apsaalooke Nation, Supaman (Christian Takes Gun Parrish) is a Native American dancer and innovative hip-hop artist who has dedicated his life to empowering and spreading a message of hope, pride and resilience through his original art form. Supaman will be performing as part of the Mitakuye Owas’iƞ “All My Relatives” Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ Festival, presented in partnership with the Wokini Initiative of SDSU.

National Gathering of American Indian Veterans

Wheaton, IL

July 27, 2024

Please join in for the 10th Annual National Gathering of American Indian Veterans which honors veterans and military personnel of all cultures, eras, and branches in a Native way. Watch performances from cultural groups and participate in powwow-style dancing with veterans. Purchase art and other items from veteran artists and other traditional vendors. This event is free and open to the public and anyone who would like to join us in honoring all those in the United States military.

Native American Crafts and Games

Camp Connell, CA

July 27, 2024

Explore the rich world of the Mi Wok, the Native people who live in the U.S. Forest Service-Stanislaus National Forest. Experience tools and items of everyday life for the Mi Wok and other Native peoples including traditional games. Craft a necklace and a game for yourself to take home.

Medicine Wheel: 12 Steps Workshop

Lake Elsinore, CA

July 27, 2024

The Medicine Wheel and 12 Step program, structured in a series of modules, is aimed at improving individual wellbeing by integrating traditional Medicine Wheel teachings with modern recovery principles. You will begin by watching a video that explains these teachings, then engage in a talking circle to share your insights and experiences. Through this process, you will learn to mind map your innate knowledge, applying these teachings to your daily life and decision-making processes, fostering personal growth and holistic healing.

Muckleshoot Indian Tribe Sobriety Powwow

Auburn, WA

July 26-28, 2024

The Muckleshoot Sobriety Powwow, taking place at the Muckleshoot Powow grounds, will feature singing and dance, softball tournaments, arts and craft vendors, and powwow food.

Good Medicine: A Night of Native Stand-Up

Orinda, CA

July 27, 2024

Join in for a night of Native stand up comedy. Doors open at 6pm, leaving plenty of time for guests to explore the Native artisan market, savor tasty food and refreshments and enjoy live pre-show music before the show begins at 8 pm. The show is expected to last 70-80 minutes. A dance party hosted by DJ Interval will follow immediately after the show.

Standing Bear Market

Lockport, IL

Join in for Whirling Thunder Wellness Program's annual Powwow Wilderness Walk/Run sponsored by Ho-Chunk, Inc. This event will include multiple distance options including a 1 mile fun walk, 5k walk, 5k run, and a 7 mile run. Any remaining t-shirts the day of the event will be distributed on a first-come first-served basis.

