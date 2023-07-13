Here's What's Going on in Indian Country, July 14 —28

Details By Native News Online Staff July 13, 2023

This weekend and next week, there is an array of events across Indian Country for all to enjoy, including fitness classes for elders, artifact shows, live performances and an abundance of powwows.

Here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Marvin “Joe” Curry Veterans Powwow 2023

July 15 - 16, 2023

Salamanca, NY

If you’re in New York, consider attending a weekend of powwow contest dancing, singing, Native crafts, and food. The Seneca Museum will be doing presentations throughout the weekend as well. General admission is $10, and your paid admission to the powwow will get you free admission to the Onöhsagwë:de’ Cultural Center during the weekend!

The Sweetest Season: A Gathering of Indigenous Creativity

July 14, 2023, 7:30 pm | July 15, 2023, 2:00 pm

Chicago, IL

In partnership with the Mitchell Museum of the American Indian, this event will feature two spoken word and song showcase performances, staged readings, workshops, a Native-curated gathering, and more. This is the second year this event is being held. Tickets are $15.

Native Truths Exhibition

July 27, 2023, 10:30 am

Chicago, IL

The Field Museum is partnering with the History Center to provide the community a chance to attend a private tour of their exhibition “Native Truths,” supplementing the local initiative focused on Native American history, “Native Voices.” This experience is limited to only 20 attendees, who will have the opportunity to experience a curated walkthrough and discussion on The Field Museum’s exhibition research, presentation, and social focuses.

Attendees must arrive at The Field Museum in time for the 10:30 am event. Please plan on arriving at least 10 minutes before the event’s start time. This event is a part of the Native Voices initiative.

Three Sisters, How Pants Work Together

July 20, 2023, 10:30 am

Defiance, OH

Wendy Baker of the Defiance County Soil & Water Conservation District will visit the Summer Reading Tent at Defiance Public Library to teach the Native American teaching of the Three Sisters. This is the teaching that corn, beans, and squash are related and must be planted together. There will also be an opportunity to learn the science behind how to plant your own Three Sisters garden! This event is geared toward grades 1-6, and no registration is needed.

20th Annual Starved Rock Native American Artifact Show

July 16, 2023, 9 am - 4 pm

North Utica, IL

The Starved Rock Show at Grand Bear Resort features exhibitors from around the country displaying and selling authentic Native American Artifacts. This is a perfect event for those history buffs out there. For show information, call or text Scott Carruthers at (815)-252-1322.

Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Nation Powwow

July 28 - 30, 2023

Mt. Pleasant, MI

Join the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe as they host their annual competition powwow and watch as the dancers from across the state and nation showcase their dance styles. Be sure to be there on time: Friday’s Grand Entry starts at 7 pm, Saturday’s at 1 pm, and Sunday’s at noon.

Native Farmers Market

July 18, 2023, 10am - 2 pm EST

Mt. Pleasant, MI

Consider coming out to the Farmers Market Pavilion to support Native businesses and buy some fresh produce and other fresh goods. Hosted by the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe, the market takes place every Tuesday until October 3. 2023, so if you miss this one, plan on hitting the next one.

Elder Native Fitness Class

July 17, 2023, 11 am - 1 pm CDT

Chicago, IL

In Chicago, there is going to be a fitness class targeted toward Native elders. Come out and break a sweat while doing cardio in the form of powwow dancing! The course is at the American Indian Center and is free and open to anyone in the community. You don’t have to be Native to attend. If you are not an elder, there are other available Native fitness classes as well.

