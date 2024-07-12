Here's What's Going On in Indian Country July 12-July 18

Details By Kaili Berg July 12, 2024

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Native American Art Exhibits, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Whispering Winds Powwow

West Friendship, MD

July 13-14, 2024

Prepare yourself for an enriching cultural journey at the Howard County Fairgrounds. Engage with American Indian dancers, singers, drummers, artists, and craftspeople. Gain insights into the rich culture and traditions of American Indians, past and present.

Bear Mountain Native American Celebration

Bear Mountain, NY

July 13-14, 2024

Bear Mountain Pow Wow is a full contest powwow attracting over 500 Native American artists, educators, singers, dancers and performing groups from across the Americas. Over 40 artist booths selling crafts, jewelry, food and more. Other highlights of the event include authentic cuisine: buffalo burgers, venison stew and corn soup.

World Tour Series with Native American: Reg Pettibone

Ludington, MI

July 13, 2024

Reg Pettibone from the Ho-Chunk (Winnebago) Nation will set up a 12-foot tipi and perform a Native American dance with his wife Marca and one of their daughters. Audience participation is integral to their performance. Participants will then make Native American friendship bracelets with leather and beads, followed by the Native American game “Chase the Rabbit,” a toss-type game.

2024 Wishpemishkos Dises Sweetgrass Moon Powwow

Hipkins, MI

July 13-14, 2024

The Gun Lake Tribe of Pottawatomi Indians is inviting the public to the Sweet Grass Moon Pow Wow on Saturday from1 PM to 10 PM and Sunday from noon to 5:30 PM. The Sweet Grass Moon Pow Wow is a cultural celebration of Pottawatomi traditions, dance and songs. Jijak Camp is a sprawling cultural center that features a beautiful pow wow arena, cabins, lakes, a community center and much more. Native American vendors from across the Great Lakes region will offer native foods, arts, and jewelry.

Curators in Conversation: Native Modern Art

St. Louis, MO

July 13, 2024

In recognition of the closing of the exhibition Native American Art of the 20th Century: The William P. Healey Collection, join scholars for an engaging discussion about the revolutionary Native artists and artworks that form the collection. Alexander Brier Marr, SLAM’s associate curator for Native American art, will moderate the discussion with Tony Abeyta, Heather Ahtone, and Bruce Bernstein.

Education Powwow

Ledyard, CT

July 13, 2024

The Mashantucket Pequot Museum’s Educational Powwow is a narrated exhibition showcasing Native American dancers and the significance of this cultural gathering for Indigenous people. Gain a greater understanding and appreciation for the powwow experience and how it helps sustain a sense of community for America’s first people.

The Great Jim Thorpe: Longest Run 40th Anniversary

Salamanca, NY

July 19, 2024

Join in to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Jim Thorpe's longest run with a day of commemoration featuring some of the original runners and organizers. The day will kick off with a relay run from the Cattaraugus Territory to the Allegany Territory, covering approximately 36 miles. This will be followed by dinner and a Q&A session.

Sacred Native American Pipe Ceremony

Las Vegas, NV

July 12, 2024

This is an authentic ritual Pipe Ceremony and healing circle, led by Sean Walking Bear of the Cree Indian Tribe. This is an ideal time to bring items such as crystals, necklaces, drums, rattles to be cleansed, energized, and blessed. For those requesting for a more personal healing, blessing, or guidance, it is traditional for the Shaman to be given tobacco as a gift for their sacrifice and offering. The ceremony will involve storytelling, a talking circle, drumming, meditation, and chanting of sacred songs and songs from the heart.

Native Nyyte Lyyv

Spokane Valley, WA

July 13, 2024

Join in to see Indigenous artists of all genres perform live, with an authentic Indigenous menu, and arts and merchandise by independent Indigenous creatives.

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Veteran Summit & Resource Fair

Grand Ronde, OR

July 12-13, 2024

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde invties all veterans to the 2024 Veteran Summit and Resource Fair. Veterans are welcome to visit all the resource tables and talk with Veteran Service Officers about service connection. Come enjoy the day and stay for the 2024 Marcellus Norwest Powwow that begins Friday night at 7 p.m. and goes throughout the weekend.

2024 North Dakota Indian Education Summit - 10th Anniversary Celebration

July 18-19, 2024

Bismarck, ND

This two full-day event will be held at the North Dakota State Capitol. The NDIES is open to all ND educators and is designed to provide professional development and education on best practices in Indian education. The registration cost includes two full days of dynamic keynotes, educational breakout sessions, cultural presentations, breakfast, lunch, snacks, drinks, handouts/resource materials, product vendor and information exhibitor booths, door prizes, and great networking opportunities. Single day rates are not available.

Native Nations in LA: Pamela J. Peters Photo Exhibit

Santa Ana, CA

July 13, 2024

Join in for Native Nations in LA, a special pop up photo exhibit by Diné (Navajo) photographer and multimedia documentarian Pamela J. Peters. The Native Nations in LA exhibit showcases the rich diversity of tribal nations present in Los Angeles, California. The images displayed highlight the modern representation of Native Americans from different tribal nations, shedding light on cultures often overlooked in the diverse landscape of Los Angeles.

