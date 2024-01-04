Here's What's Going on in Indian Country, January 4-January 10

Details By Kaili Berg January 04, 2024

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From New Year’s powwows to Native American dance groups and workshops, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.





Meet and Greet with Sister Marya Gratwohl

Billings, MT

January 6, 2024

Meet author Sister Marya Gratwohl as she introduces her book, This Wheel of Rocks, a memoir of her spiritual journey as a Catholic nun that explores the deep connections between faith and the natural world. Marya has worked as a consultant for renewable energy, ground-source heating and cooling, a solar greenhouse and native prairie restoration for a Native American women’s center, developed a cosmology program for use in jails and prisons, and offers retreats, workshops, and lectures that enliven peoples’ commitments to care for Earth, our common home.

71st Annual Oklahoma City Pow Wow Club New Years Dance

Oklahoma City, OK

January 6, 2024

The 71st Annual New Years Dance will take place at the Western Heights High School gym. The keeper of the drum will be Leonard Cozad Jr. Join in for a day of dance, singing, and drumming to break in the New Year.

Kaltonaka Dance Group

Albuquerque, NM

January 6, 2023

Celebrate the seasonal cycles through prayer, song, and dance with the Kaltonaka Dance Group (Chichimeca Mexica Azteca). Dances connect us to our ancestors, community, and traditions while honoring gifts from the Creator.

Contemporary Native American Style Flute Workshop

Glendale, AZ

January 6, 2024

Larry and Vickie are passionate about sharing the simplicity and versatility of the Native Style Flute. They have assisted numerous people in their native-style flute journeys. Flutes are available for use during the workshop. One module of the class will be “Choosing your Native American style flute.” Each participant will leave with a packet of information for support in continuing the flute journey.

Creative Flow: Weaving Water Workshop

Minneapolis, MN

January 6, 2024

Join in for a Weaving Water Workshop exploring the textile connection to the Mississippi Watershed with featured artist Karen Goulet (White Earth Ojibwe) for an afternoon of weaving, dyeing with organic indigo and sharing our connections to the River and to textiles. Learn about the chemistry of organic indigo, and dip your creation in an indigo vat to dye it shades of blue. Weaving your and others’ blue fibers into community-created fabric will become part of Karen Goulet and Monique Verdin’s traveling exhibition Aabijijiwan / Ukeyat yanalleh. Stations will be set up to explore indigo dyeing and weaving on the SAORI loom.

American Indians & the American Dream

St. Paul, MN

January 6, 2024

Since 2004, the Minnesota Historical Society’s History Forum has explored the richness, expansiveness, and complexity of American history with some of the nation’s best scholars. That tradition continues in 2024 with six lectures highlighting the diversity and excellence of today’s historical scholarship. In her groundbreaking history of the urbanization and suburbanization of Native communities in Minnesota, Kasey Keeler shows how American Indians have navigated the intersection of federal Indian policy and federal housing policy to access homeownership, particularly in the suburbs.

Three Kings Celebration: Leadership and Sovereignty Presentation

Albuquerque, NM

January 6, 2024

As you continue the journey embracing another new year, the Pueblos recognize the celebration of the Three Kings along with the designation of the newly elected honorable officials. This is a celebration held on many Pueblos in recognition of the gifts given to baby Jesus in Bethlehem. The Pueblos take this time to show gratitude for the bountiful gifts received from our Creator.

Pow Wow at Pechanga

Temecula, CA

January 5-7, 2024

Join in on a celebration of native culture at the local Pechanga Casino. Enjoy dancing, food, and vendors with handmade goods that can only be found at one of these rich and colorful events. Observe the fireworks display at 7 pm.

Tribal Leaders Dinner

Pierre, SD

January 10, 2024

Join in for a Tribal leaders dinner coinciding with South Dakota’s State Tribal Relations Day 2024. You will get to learn more about the various ways the Native Governance Center supports Tribal leaders while learning about leaders’ needs. The dinner will take place at RedRossa Italian Grille in Pierre.

Native American Lunch at Fry Bread House

Phoenix, AZ

January 11, 2024

Fry Bread House has been a Tohono O’odham-owned and operated restaurant since 1992. They offer delicious sweet and savory fry breads, tacos, burros, and some of the best posole and green chili beef stews. They have a very small dining area and don’t take reservations, so get there early to save a table for the group.

Indigenous Beading Workshop

Appleton, WI

January 9, 2024

Join in learning the history of beading and its significance in Native American cultures. You will be learning the one-needle flat stitch technique and creating either a pair of earrings or a pop socket. This workshop is open to anyone willing to learn with an open mind and heart.

Dakota Dunes Casino New Year Pow Wow 2024

Saskatoon, SK

January 5-7, 2024

Join in on a celebration of native culture at the Dakota Dunes Casino. Enjoy dancing, food, and vendors with handmade goods that can only be found at one of these rich and colorful events.

