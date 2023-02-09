Here's What's Going on in Indian Country, Feb. 9 —16

Details By Native News Online Staff February 09, 2023

This week and next, there’s an abundance of storytelling, art, films and festivals happening in Indian Country.

For starters, the Seminole Tribe hosts its 50th annual festival and powwow at the Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood, Fla. Plus, a special evening of Native-centered stand-up comedy takes place in Brooklyn. Finally, enjoy special screenings of two films that focus on the Native experience — one exploring Native representation in pop culture and the other telling the story of the Nation’s largest Indian Boarding School.

Here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Running on NDN Time Comedy Show

Thursday, Feb. 9, 7:00 p.m.

Brooklyn, NY

Did you know that 40% of people don't know Native Americans exist? Sad, we know. But a comedy show hosted by two Native women fights against that very incorrect assumption. Come hang out with Native comics as they tell jokes, make friends and try to educate audience members to become a little more educated on the modern Indigenous existence. Performances by comedians Kels Cooper, Vannessa Jackson, Rendy Jones, Lakshmi Kopparam, Dash Turner and Shea Vassar.

Home from School: Children of Carlisle

Monday, Feb. 13, 6:00 p.m.

Cleveland, MS

This film dives into the history of the flagship federal boarding school, Carlisle Indian Industrial School, and follows the modern-day journey of the Northern Arapaho Tribe as they seek to bring home the remains of three children who died at Carlisle over 100 years ago. To move forward they need to heal from the past, and in doing so they forge the way for other tribes to follow. Q&A with the filmmaker to follow.

Reel Injun

Thursday, Feb. 9, 7:00 p.m.

Longmont, CO

From the silent era and Hollywood blockbusters to contemporary independent films from native filmmakers, Reel Injun presents a history of the images of Native people in film. With clips from hundreds of classic and recent Hollywood movies, and candid interviews with celebrated native and non-native film celebrities, activists, film critics, and historians, the film looks at how the myth of "the Injun" has influenced the world's understanding - and misunderstanding - of Native Americans.

Seminole Tribal Fair and Powwow

Friday, Feb. 10 — Sunday, Feb. 12

Hollywood, FL

The Seminole Tribe of Florida will host its annual celebration of Native culture and arts on February 10-12, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida.

Primitive camping facilities will be available for Pow Wow participants and vendors. Wildlife shows, drumming competitions and exhibition dancing will also be performed throughout the weekend. The weekend culminates in a free concert by Sublime with Rome.

Woodland Sky Dance Company

Saturday, Feb. 11, 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Marquette, MI

Enjoy a spectacular, educational, and respectful Native American dance performance this season at the Forest Roberts Theatre. The Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company was established in 2013 and is composed of Native American Ojibwe, Lakota, Potawatomi, Menominee, and Apache dancers. The group represents men’s and women’s Native American styles including traditional, fancy, jingle, grass, and hoop. Woodland Sky's focus is the telling of historic tales and stories using traditional native songs and dances.

Make Your Own White Pine Bark Mokoks (Native American-style basket)

Saturday, Feb. 11, 11:00 a.m.

South Windsor, CT

Join Indigenous Artisan, Jennifer Lee, Saturday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to make White Pine Bark Mokoks, a traditional Northeast Woodland Native American-style basket. Basket sizes may slightly vary, but each approximately will be 6” long by 4” tall, and able to hold about a quart of berries. Participants who finish constructing their baskets earlier on are welcome to create bark appliqué and/or create lids. Light snacks will be available, but please bring lunch as this is a long program. Cost: $40. This includes instruction and all materials. More details, including the Artist's bio are available on our website. Class size is limited to 20 people, so we highly recommend registering early.

Native American Courting Flutes with Allan Madahbee

Sunday, Feb. 12, 1:00 p.m.

Washington, CT

The hauntingly beautiful voice of these mystical instruments has intrigued music lovers and musicians for centuries, but why does the flute hold such importance in certain Native American cultures? Join Allan Madahbee (Ojibwe), artist and musician, for an interactive presentation. Allan will discuss the significance of the instrument, explain the legend of the courting flute, and will demonstrate the personal touch he provides for his handmade flutes. Participants will encounter a variety of flutes, examine their construction, and listen to the soothing sounds of these beautiful instruments. A limited selection of Allan’s flutes will be available for purchase.

Tapping History: Lake Minnetonka as a Native American Place

Monday, Feb. 13, 7:00 p.m.

Excelsior, MN

Lake Minnetonka has been a productive hunting, fishing, and gathering area for more than ten thousand years. Paul Maravelas will discuss sites connected with ancient American Indian people as well as sites connected with the Dakota Indians of the 1800s, including ancient earthworks, sugar and wild rice camps and the Dakota sacred site at Breezy Point (or Spirit Knob).

Red Dress Event Fashion Show & Auction

Saturday, Feb. 14, 3:00 p.m.

Muskogee, OK

Bacone College (formerly Bacone Indian University) has teamed up with Alyssa Henson-Brackett, owner & designer of Alywonderland fashion label, to create an all-Indigenous fashion show & auction. This show is to raise funds to help rebuild and repair devastating water damage within the school classrooms & dorm rooms. All proceeds from tickets, Bacone apparel sales & auction will go towards the school in helping them during this time. All seating is General Admission, first come - first serve. The first 100 guests will receive a gift bag.

Our First Scientists: The Power of Native American Representation in STEM Fields

Friday, Feb. 10, 11:30 a.m.

Cleveland, OH

Sarah EchoHawk, a citizen of the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma, has led AISES as CEO since 2013. Prior to joining AISES, she served as the Executive Vice President of First Nations Development Institute, a national nonprofit organization with a focus on economic development for Indigenous people.

Join the City Club to hear from Sarah EchoHawk as part of the KeyBank Diversity Thought Leadership Series on the importance of Native American representation in STEM fields, and harnessing the power of their contributions to scientific advancement.

