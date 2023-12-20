Here’s what's going on in Indian Country, December 22 —December 28

Details By Elyse Wild December 20, 2023

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy for the Holiday season. From Native American holiday markets and crafting to Winter Solstice celebrations, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Dowa:Kwe Dance Group

Albuquerque, NM

December 23, 2023

The Dowa:Kwe Dance Group (Zuni) will be dancing at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center to celebrate the seasonal cycles through prayer, song, and dance with the Cultural Dance Program.

Community Movie Night: Holiday Edition

Chicago, IL

December 22, 2023

Join the American Indian Health Service for a community movie night in the activity room at the IHS of Chicago. Food, popcorn, snacks, treats, and goody bags will be provided along with raffles and additional gifts.

Winter Solstice Celebration

Oklahoma City, OK

December 21, 2023

This reflective experience on the shortest day of the year will include interpretive walks up the FAM Mound, prayer and a round dance. At about 5:15 p.m., you will be able to watch the winter solstice sun set through the mound tunnel. Bundle up and plan to purchase hot drinks and warm snacks from a Native-owned, local food truck.

A Native Youth PhotoVoice Exhibit

San Jose, CA

December 21, 2023

The Indian Health Center Counseling Prevention Services invites you to view and celebrate storytelling through photography; a collection created by local Urban Indigenous Youth.

The photos on display represent each youth’s unique definition and perspective on the statement, “We Are Still Here.” Join in to attend the reception from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Pueblo Gingerbread Experience

Albuquerque, NM

December 21-29

The Pueblo Gingerbread House Contest is a favorite holiday tradition at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. Children and adults are encouraged to enter a Gingerbread house inspired by a Pueblo village, house, community church or historic building, with prizes being awarded in children’s and adult categories. This festive event is a unique way to share and enjoy Pueblo culture with your family.

Holiday Kids Cultural Craft Class

Montrose, CO

December 21, 2023

Join the festive Holiday craft class and unleash your creativity this holiday season. Craft your very own Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer willow figure ornament and spread holiday cheer with a personalized surprise gift to delight a special family member or loved one. Wrap them all pretty and get them ready for the holidays.

Last Chance Christmas Arts & Crafts Sale

Mesa, AZ

December 23, 2023

Explore Native American arts and crafts at this annual event featuring entertainment by "Clan/Destine", "Kilali Polynesian Revue" and "Artificial Red". Christmas candy canes and presents to be given to the children by Santa Claus at 8 pm.

Amerind Holiday Mercado

Dragoon, AZ

December 21-23

The Holiday Mercado features resale treasures from community members and more. Mercado items will be on display for sale in the main museum building. The Holiday Mercado is the perfect place to find those one-of-a-kind gifts or to add something special to your collection. Unique items include fine art, pottery, weavings, carvings, jewelry and more.

Indian Taco Night at the Oxen Yoke

Hobson, MT

December 21, 2023

Come enjoy the Indian Taco Bar Night at the Oxen Yoke. Get all the fixings for your tacos from 6 pm to 9 pm (or til gone) every Thursday night through the end of January.

Early Native American History & Archaeology Tour

Jupiter, FL

December 21, 2023

Join a guided tour and explore the early Native American history of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse’s site. Learn how tribes like the Jobe and Jeaga lived along the Loxahatchee River thousands of years ago. Then, take in the spectacular views from the pedestrian pier and the top of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse.

Robert McCauley Exhibition

Ketchum, ID

December 20, 2023

Experience the solo exhibition featuring new paintings by Robert McCauley, inspired by his Native American artifact collection. Over the last 35 years, McCauley has expertly honed his depictions of Western wildlife, such as trout, bears, deer, and moose. Though his style is rooted in the tradition of 19th-century American Romanticism, his narratives are contemporary, timely and relevant.

IPCC’s Family Story Time: Christmas

Albuquerque, NM

December 23, 2023

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center’s Family Story Time focuses on themes that align with Pueblo core values, including the importance of family, respect, storytelling and harmony with nature. These events will utilize picture books (including those by Indigenous authors), along with supplemental books, songs, poems and simple crafts.

