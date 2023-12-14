Here’s what's going on in Indian Country, December 14-20

Details By Native News Online Staff December 14, 2023

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Native American holiday markets, tipi raising contests and holiday crafting , here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Native American Holiday Market

Milwaukee, WI

December 16, 2023

Join in from 12 pm to 5 pm in Riverwest at Black Husky Brewing for a festive celebration of Native American artistry at the Red Magic Holiday Art Market. Open to all this enchanting event showcases a diverse array of traditional and contemporary artworks by talented Native American artists. Explore a rich tapestry of creativity from stunning metalwork and captivating paintings to aromatic teas, cozy blankets and more.

Native American Art Market

Tulsa, OK

December 16, 2023

Tulsa Indian Club presents Native American Art Market on Tulsa's BEST patio, at Mother Road Market. Join in from 11 am to 6 pm for local shopping, exhibition dancing, native drumming and Indian Tacos.

Native American Craft Fair

Eugene, OR

December 16, 2023

A gathering of Northwest artists and crafters dedicated to preserving native arts and cultures will be hosting the winter Native American Arts and Crafts Market. All ages are welcome to participate in the event.

Community Christmas Powwow

Anaheim, CA

December 16, 2023

The Community Christmas Powwow will take place at the Native American UMC and will offer arts and craft opportunities as well as raffle tickets. Gates will open at 10 am to 10 pm, and everyone is welcome to attend the family-friendly event.

Sky City Buffalo Ram Dancers

Albuquerque, NM

December 16, 2023

Celebrate the seasonal cycles through prayer, song, and dance with the Cultural Dance Program. Dances connect us to our ancestors, community, and traditions while honoring gifts from our Creator.

Junior Naturalist: Coastal Native Americans

Ravenel, SC

December 16, 2023

Bring your curiosity and engage all of your senses while exploring natural habitats at your county parks. Led by Charleston County Park's Education staff, the multi-seasonal Junior Naturalist program series offers a wide variety of fun and educational nature-based activities focused around a central theme.

Tipi Raising Competition at First Americans Museum

Oklahoma City, OK

December 16, 2023

Up to ten teams of four people each will work without ladders to raise 18-foot tipis in the museum’s Festival Plaza. Observe the competition, discover the cultural relevance of tipis and enjoy drumming and dancing.

Young Learner Series: Native American Finger Weaving

Florence, AL

December 16, 2023

Join in for a program and activity about Native American Finger Weaving, a traditional artform in many Native American and Indigenous nations. In the Florence Indian Mound Museum’s Young Learners’ Series, students explore the early history of the Shoals through short lessons and hands-on learning exercises. Each month features a practice relating to Native American culture; participants will explore history & culture and complete a hands-on project.

Native Cooking: Cookies and Desserts

Frisco, NC

December 16, 2023

How about making something really different for Santa this year? Join in and make some Native American cookies. You get to have fun, taste yummy goodness, and copies of the recipes to take home.

Phoenix Indian Center Community Leaders Breakfast

Phoenix, AZ

December 21, 2023

Join in to learn about services and ways to collaborate with the excellent and caring team at the Phoenix Indian Center. This 1-hour session shares more about our organization and the work that they do to support the community.

Holiday Kids Cultural Craft Class

Montrose, CO

December 21, 2023

Join the festive Holiday craft class at the Ute Indian Museum and unleash your creativity this holiday season. Craft your very own Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer willow figure ornament and spread holiday cheer with a personalized surprise gift to delight a special family member or loved one. Wrap them all pretty and get them ready for the holidays.

Winter Solstice

Dayton, OH

December 21, 2023

Join in for this year's Winter Solstice at SunWatch Indian Village starting at 7:20 am. Experience this event as the SunWatch villagers did 800 years ago and observe the shadow of the center pole as it marks the shortest day of the year.

