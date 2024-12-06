Here's What's Going On in Indian Country Dec. 6 — Dec. 12

Details By Kaili Berg December 06, 2024

This week, there are plenty of events in Indian Country for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Native festivals, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Winter Native American Art and Craft Festival

Lancaster, SC

December 7, 2024

This event, held in conjunction with See Lancaster's Christmas in the City, features jewelry, quilts, baskets, Catawba pottery, and more, with demonstrations by established and emerging Native American artisans from around the region. Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy traditional and contemporary arts demonstrations, musical performances, and hoop dance exhibitions.

The Whispering Giants Intertribal Native Festival

Cleveland, TN

December 7, 2024

This event celebrates and honors Native American culture and heritage, featuring performances by the Anikituwah Warriors, Southern Pine Singers, and Mystic Wind Social Dancers. Attendees can enjoy traditional music, dancing, storytelling, and explore craft vendors and food trucks.

Native American Cultural Presentation

Veneta, OR

December 7, 2024

A Native American cultural presentation will be held at the Fern Ridge Library, featuring Deitrich Peters from the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, where he will share elements of his regalia, play flute music, discuss his culture, and answer questions.

Veterans United Arizona Pow Wow 2024

Lake Havasu City, AZ

December 7-8, 2024

This event commemorates Native American Heritage Month, featuring special guests, daily dance competitions for all ages, food vendors, and craft booths. Admission is $10 per day, with free entry for individuals under 16 when accompanied by an adult.

Native American Market and Social

Flushing, NY

December 7, 2024

This collaborative event with Native Tec and Ohke Creations will showcase artwork, dancing, drumming, singing, storytelling, and community engagement over refreshments provided by Deana Smith’s Party Perfectionists. Featured artists include Tecumseh Ceaser, Shane Weeks, Jeremy Dennis, Dennis Redmoon Darkeem, Wampum Magic, Edd Terry Custom Jewelry, Sunshine Gumbs Design, and Starleaf Designer. The Young Blood Singers will lead the drumming, with special guest singer Jennifer Kreisberg (Tuscarora).

Gathering of Native Americans Workshop

Phoenix, AZ

December 7, 2024

This free workshop is open to community members aged 15 and older and focuses on the four cultural components of embracing community and healing: belonging, mastery, interdependence, and generosity. Organized by the Phoenix Indian Center, the event aims to foster understanding and connection within the community.

Inti Runa Festival of Light-Art Basel Fundraising Event

North Miami, FL

December 8, 2024

Hosted by the Inti Runa Native American Church, a 501(c)(3) non-profit religious organization, this fundraising event coincides with Miami's Art Basel Week. It aims to celebrate community, spiritual connection, and the healing arts. Attendees can expect a vibrant gathering that supports the church's mission of cultural preservation, sustainability, and spiritual growth.

Apprehending Toxic Exposure in and Between the Navajo Nation

December 11, 2024

Santa Fe, NM

This session will feature Teresa Montoya (Diné), an anthropologist and Ford Foundation Research Associate at the University of Chicago. Montoya will explore the lasting impacts of over 500 abandoned uranium mines on the Navajo Nation, discussing the intersections of settler colonial policies, environmental contamination, and political mobilization on Indigenous lands.

